We're rolling out a new site over the next six months to put the "more" in iMore and create a better experience for everyone.

Since the start of 2016, our entire team has been brainstorming about the next iteration of iMore. We've always had big goals for the site since its earliest iterations, and this next step puts some of our biggest ones in motion.

In short: We want to put the "more" in iMore — to help everyone live a connected, fruitful life with their technology; provide better analysis on the news that matters; and give our readers a great place to enjoy all of this content.

For the last year, we've been chatting with you about your vision for the future of iMore, and we've been rolling out various editorial and under-the-hood changes to get us on that track. Today, we're launching our first big visual and navigational change: a new iMore look and feel, along with a new website header.

The evolution of iMore

In the beginning, there was phone different — a site dedicated to giving our readers the latest and best news and tips coverage for iOS. As we found ourselves conquering iPhone and iPad, we wanted to expand our coverage, and became iMore — your place for all things iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple.

Now, it's come time for us to take that next step. Our iPhone and Mac world has widened beyond what Apple has to offer:

Covering the latest Apple news and rumors now means following (and understanding) topics like politics, education, commercial zoning, the entertainment industry, privacy issues, and federal law

More people than ever have entered the iOS and Mac ecosystem — and that means more people looking for help on base issues as well as more advanced ones

Apple's Beats line of headphones and speakers means we're covering more audio technology than ever before

Gaming titles like Pokémon Go and consoles like Nintendo Switch further blur the line for what mobile gaming has to offer

With rumors that Apple will soon enter the AR/VR space, we may soon have to explore virtual reality

The old iMore structure and site isn't built to handle this, and we've struggled at times to help support our newer readers and provide great content for our core community. We believe there is a place for both, but these content types don't necessarily play well together; for a news junkie, the fifth article about Pokemon Go will be four articles too many — and we get it.

Just because we are expanding our Apple world doesn't mean you want to take part in everything that world has to offer, and we don't want to force readers who want expert analysis from Rene or Serenity to sift through six how-to articles to find it.