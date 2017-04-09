Beyond the soundbites, these are the Next Ten Words.
Apple held a special summit to get word out about an all-new, all-modular Mac Pro… coming next year. But what did Apple know and when did they know it? Gartenberg, Ritchie, and special guest Nilay Patel of The Verge go beyond the soundbite with the Next Ten Words.
Also: Yes, the podcast has a new name. It's based, of course, on a reference from The West Wing.
Listen now
Show notes
- The Mac Pro Lives by John Gruber.
- Apple pushes the reset button on the Mac Pro by Matthew Panzarino
- The Mac Pro is getting a major do-over by Lance Ulanoff
- Apple to ditch the current Mac Pro design by Ina Fried
- Apple Says It Is "Completely Rethinking" The Mac Pro by John Paczkowski
- Nilay Patel on The Verge
Panel
Feedback
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: podcast@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #appletalk or yell at the hosts directly.
Reader comments
Next Ten Words 29: Follow the Mac Pro money, with Nilay Patel