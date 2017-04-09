Beyond the soundbites, these are the Next Ten Words.

Apple held a special summit to get word out about an all-new, all-modular Mac Pro… coming next year. But what did Apple know and when did they know it? Gartenberg, Ritchie, and special guest Nilay Patel of The Verge go beyond the soundbite with the Next Ten Words.

Also: Yes, the podcast has a new name. It's based, of course, on a reference from The West Wing.