Beyond the soundbite, these are the Next Ten Words.
Brian Hall, currently of Doppler Laps, formerly VP of Microsoft Devices, joins Gartenberg and Ritchie to discuss Microsoft Surface and its position relative to Apple with creatives and pros.
Show notes
- Doppler Labs
- Microsoft Surface
- Microsoft Surface on Windows Central
- The Mac Is Turning into Apple's Achilles' Heel
Panel
Feedback
Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:
- Email: podcast@imore.com
- Twitter: @iMore with hashtag #nexttenwords or yell at the hosts directly.
Next Ten Words 30: Surface vs. Mac, with Brian Hall