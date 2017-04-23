Beyond the tech-industry soundbites, these are the Next Ten Words.
When did Apple know it had to change gears on Mac Pro? Will it have a similar moment of clarity with iMessage?Matthew Panzarino of TechCrunch joins Gartenberg and Ritchie to talk stickiness vs. network effect and the fragmentation of modern messaging.
Show notes
- Apple pushes the reset button on the Mac Pro
- Transcript: Phil Schiller, Craig Federighi and John Ternus on the state of Apple's pro Macs
- Where is iMessage for Android?
- Panzarino on TechCrunch
