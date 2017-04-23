Beyond the tech-industry soundbites, these are the Next Ten Words.

When did Apple know it had to change gears on Mac Pro? Will it have a similar moment of clarity with iMessage?Matthew Panzarino of TechCrunch joins Gartenberg and Ritchie to talk stickiness vs. network effect and the fragmentation of modern messaging.

Listen now

Show notes

Hosts

Feedback

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: