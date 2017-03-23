How do you make sure staring at a screen late into the night doesn't destroy your sleep patterns? Night Shift can help!
Cooler blue light typically given off by the displays on our iPhones and iPads interferes with the natural processes that help us fall and stay asleep. To reduce that interference, Apple has built in Night Shift. It lets you manually or automatically move the display towards the warmer, yellower part of the color spectrum at night. And that can help you get to sleep — and stay asleep — better.
Note: Night Shift is only available on iPhone 5s and iPad Air 2 or later.
How to automatically set Night Shift from sunset to sunrise
If you like the idea of Night Shift and want it to just work from dusk to dawn, you can flip a few simple switches in settings and make it so.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Display & Brightness.
- Tap Night Shift.
Switch Scheduled to on.
- Tap From/To — if it doesn't already say Sunset/Sunrise. (If it does say Sunset/Sunrise, you're done!)
Tap Sunset to Sunrise.
Sunrise and Sunset times are pulled from your location, the same way it is in the Weather app. If you have any problems with the timing, double check your location settings.
How to automatically set Night Shift on a custom schedule
If sunrise and sunset feel too early and too late in the day for you, you can also pick any other static times you like.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Display & Brightness.
- Tap Night Shift.
Switch Scheduled to on.
- Tap From/To.
- Tap Custom Schedule.
- Tap Turn On At.
- "Spin" the selector vertically to choose your on time. You can spin hours, minutes, and AM/PM separately.
- Tap Turn Off At.
"Spin" the selector vertically to choose your off time. You can spin hours, minutes, and AM/PM separately.
There's no "done" button. Whatever you set last will be the time Night Shift uses. If you later decide the timing still isn't right, and you want to tweak it, simply repeat the steps and choose a different time.
How to manually set Night Shift at any time
If you don't want to go all-in on a schedule, you can also simply choose to manually enable Night Shift at any time.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Display & Brightness.
- Tap Night Shift.
Tap Manually Enable Until Tomorrow.
Night shift will then turn on and stay on until the next day. If you want to use it again, you'll have to manually enable it again or set up a schedule.
How to adjust the color temperature for Night Shift
Seeing your screen pushed from the cooler blues you're used to towards the warmer yellows can be uncomfortable at first. The human brain is amazing at adapting, so you should get used to the default quickly. If for some reason, though, you find it too warm — or not warm enough — you can tweak the temperature to your liking.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Display & Brightness.
- Tap Night Shift.
Slide the Color Temperature left for Less Warm (bluer) and right for More Warm (yellower) spectrum.
Note: If Night Shift isn't on while you're making the adjustments, the screen will temporarily simulate it so you can get a real sense of what your choice will look like.
How to turn off Night Shift
If you decide Night Shift isn't for you, at least for now, you can disable it completely.
- Launch Settings from your Home screen.
- Tap Display & Brightness.
- Tap Night Shift.
- Switch Scheduled off.
Switch Manually Enable Until Tomorrow off.
Night Shift will stay off until you flip one of those switches back on.
How to turn on Night Shift from Control Center
Night Shift gradually changes the color temperature of your display towards the warmer (yellow) spectrum and away from the cooler (bluer) spectrum in an effort to reduce adverse affects on your sleep hygiene. (Simpler version: Blue light at night is bad.) While it can be set to change automatically, you can also turn it on or off at any time.
- Swipe up from the bottom bezel onto the screen to bring up Control Center.
Tap the Night Shift button in the middle.
What phones do night shift work on? I have a 5c and it isnt showing in my settings?
I assume only those with 64 bit processors A7+
Posted via the iMore App on my iPhone 6s Plus 64 gigabytes
So basically those of us with a 5c even with the update, doesn't change anything??
Exactly. It would use too much processing/power on older phones
I have the iPhone 5s and it works on mine. My son has an IPad and it updated but won't show night shift.
If you aren't seeing the option to set Night Shift to Sunset/Sunrise, go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > System Services and enable Setting Time Zone.
I turned this option off long ago. I found the solution from a Mac Rumors article in January based on the beta.
Thanks for the information MooPenguin32; it worked for me. Although, I don't understand why, but I had to turn my iPhone 6 off and back on after turning on the Setting Time Zone toggle. Anyway thanks a million!!!
It would be nice is Apple would add night shift on your device is like the iPod touch fifth-generation and the iPad to generate second GEN respect
Sent from the iMore App
It would be cool if Apple would add night shift on older devices like that I generation and iPad to like really
Sent from the iMore App
Things can't be supported forever, you wouldn't expect to see iOS 10 on an iPhone 3G. Night Shift is enabled on the devices it works well with
Definitely a noticeable difference
Definitely a noticeable difference
Very cool - thank you.
From iphonehacks.com:
"Apple does not mention anything about Night Shift’s compatibility in the iOS 9.3 developer release notes, but as it turns out, the feature will not be available on older iOS devices that are powered by a 32-bit chipset. This means that following iOS device owners will NOT BE able to enjoy Night Shift once Apple commences the public roll out of iOS 9.3:
iPhone 5
iPhone 5c
iPod touch 5G
iPad mini
iPad 2
iPad 3
iPad 4"
Sent from the iMore App
Why not just add a dark theme option? My note 5 has tons of theme options without having to root ( jailbreak in the IOS world)... I would love to be able to do that on my iphone 6s or iPad for that matter. People like options. This seems like usual Apple spinning a feature that is 'revolutionary '....or ' the world's first ' ,BS. And I am an Apple fan! Blown opportunity .
Posted via the iMore App for Android
I agree. Can't stand night shift.
I agree. Can't stand night shift.
Night Shift is cool but it'd be nice to have it in combination with a dark theme
I wouldn't like to see people theming their iPhones, as then you'd be seeing people with weird icons and ugly design on their phones. It'd be nice to have some color options though for the existing iOS theme, and a dark version of the theme which apps can pick up and use
Also night shift disables battery save mode if it is turned on!!!
Why!!!! I cant have both!!!!
Wow that light just came on and it's like the lightbulbs they came out with a few years ago that are yellow-ish and made me feel sick and same thing with my phone made me feel sick I had to turn it back off!
Sent from the iMore App
You should set it to work with sunrise/sunset. Then in the day it won't be on, and it will so slowly change during sunset that you won't really notice the difference.
On both my iphone 5s and ipad min 3, night shift seems to stop respecting my sunrise to sunset. I often wake up, well after sunrise, and NS is still engaged....
On my 5s, Night Shift is always on, scheduling doesn't work for some reason, it only turns on… So I have to turn it off manually…
Sent from the iMore App
I wander the night shift's "color temperature". i have the "f.lux" on my mac but i don't know which color temperature is good. i think iPhone's night shift is great so that i want to setting the same with it.