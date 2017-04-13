Nintendo announces a new paint job and a new accessory for the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers!

If you're getting bored of your gray, blue, and red Joy-Cons, Nintendo announced new Neon Yellow Joy-Cons are coming soon!

The new colored Joy-Cons (pictured above) will be made available on June 16th, 2017 to coincide with the launch of ARMS —the colorful arena boxing/fighting game.

That's not the only upgrade the Joy-Con controllers are receiving as Nintendo revealed an attachable battery grip for the Joy-Cons (pictured above) to extend their battery life. No exact word on pricing or how much extra battery life the Joy-Cons will receive using the battery grips — which are powered by 2 AA batteries — but we do know they will also be released on June 16th along with ARMS.

Personally, I'm honored that Nintendo decided to go yellow in solidarity with iMore, but the Neon Yellow is a little too green looking for my taste. I am very interested in what the battery grips can do. Hopefully, they will prevent the Switch console from powering up the Joy-Cons when playing in tablet mode, so we can squeeze even more time out of the Switch battery life! Fingers crossed!

You can pre-order the new Neon Yellow Joy-Con controllers from GameStop for $79.99

