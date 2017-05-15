The Legend of Zelda on your smartphone? Yes, please!

With the massive popularity of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild — both among critics and players — it's no wonder Nintendo is already thinking of its next iteration in the popular series, and it appears that the next Zelda game will be on a smaller screen!

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Nintendo is planning on making a mobile Legend of Zelda game! While there's no official release date, it's probably safe to assume it won't be coming to the App Store until after the Animal Crossing, which is expected later this year.

Last month, Nintendo CEO Tatsumi Kimishima said the company has plans to release two or three mobile games by March 2018 and now it seems that one of those games will follow around the Hero of Time himself!

I'm beyond excited to see what a mobile Legend of Zelda game could do, after all, there have been some pretty good similar-feeling RPGs —I'm looking at you Oceanhorn — to hit the App Store already.

My biggest hope is Nintendo strays away from the freemium model that they used in Fire Emblem Heroes. I would much rather pay more money for a Legend of Zelda game that feels complete, than have to shell out a dollar or two along the way.

What do you think of the news?

Are you excited? Disappointed? Indifferent? Let me know in the comments below!