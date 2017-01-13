Nintendo says that more than 80 games are in development for the Switch.

The Nintendo Switch will arrive in countries across the world on March 3, and Nintendo already has a selection of games ready to go for launch. Additionally, the company says that more than 80 games are in development, including the latest installments in the Super Mario and Dragon Quest franchises.

Some of the upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch include the following:

Launch Titles

1-2-Switch

Super Bomberman R

Arms

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Skylanders Imaginators

Has Been Heroes

Redout

Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth

Just Dance 2017

In Development:

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Puyo Puyo Tetris - Spring 2017

Fire Emblem 2

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - April 28

Splatoon 2 - Summer 2017

Super Mario Odyssey - Holiday 2017

Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest XI

Dragon Quest Heroes I & II

Shin Megami Tensei

Sonic Mania - Spring 2017

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Fall 2017

FIFA

Untitled Grasshopper project (Probably No More Heroes 3)

We'll be sure to keep you up to date as Nintendo announces more first and third-party titles for its latest console.