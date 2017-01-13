Nintendo says that more than 80 games are in development for the Switch.
The Nintendo Switch will arrive in countries across the world on March 3, and Nintendo already has a selection of games ready to go for launch. Additionally, the company says that more than 80 games are in development, including the latest installments in the Super Mario and Dragon Quest franchises.
Some of the upcoming titles for Nintendo Switch include the following:
Launch Titles
- 1-2-Switch
- Super Bomberman R
- Arms
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Skylanders Imaginators
- Has Been Heroes
- Redout
- Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth
- Just Dance 2017
In Development:
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Puyo Puyo Tetris - Spring 2017
- Fire Emblem 2
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - April 28
- Splatoon 2 - Summer 2017
- Super Mario Odyssey - Holiday 2017
- Dragon Quest X
- Dragon Quest XI
- Dragon Quest Heroes I & II
- Shin Megami Tensei
- Sonic Mania - Spring 2017
- Super Bomberman R
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Fall 2017
- FIFA
- Untitled Grasshopper project (Probably No More Heroes 3)
We'll be sure to keep you up to date as Nintendo announces more first and third-party titles for its latest console.
Reader comments
Here are just some of the 80 titles coming to the Nintendo Switch
Looks like a great starting lineup
Sent from the iMore App
Super Tecmo Bowl please.
Sent from the iMore App
New Zelda? Sign me up! I'm actually beyond excited for the Nintendo Switch.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!! Yas!
I think I can take a *peek* at these games, but not a *peak*.