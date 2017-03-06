The Nintendo Switch is here and, as expected, sold out almost everywhere already! But no need to worry, we've got our hands on one to give away to one super lucky iMore reader! Not sure what exactly the Nintendo Switch is, or why you want one? Check out our comprehensive FAQ here, then once you're hooked come back and enter to win one for yourself!
The Prize: One lucky iMore reader will win a free Nintendo Switch!!
The Rules: There are multiple ways to enter, each with varying point values, in the widget at the bottom of this post. Complete all of the tasks by clicking each option in the widget for maximum entries and your best shot at winning! Keep in mind that all winning entries are verified and if the task was not completed or cannot be verified, a new winner will be chosen. The giveaway is open until March 17th, and the winner will be announced right here in the widget shortly after the close date. Good luck everyone!
PRO TIP: As you'll notice, you can come back DAILY to earn MORE entries by simply participating in the iMore Nintendo Switch forums or sending another tweet. Make sure you participate daily AND log your entry in the widget to maximize your odds of winning! Good luck!
Is a nice system! I want to win and play the new Zelda. Good luck to all!!
Since I can't seem to buy one, maybe I can win one! lol
I think it's about time for a name change: TechMore. Aren't giveaways (and related articles) like this the reason Mobile Nations has Mr. Mobile or Modern Dad? It would definitely be more appropriate to host the Nintendo Switch articles and giveaways there. If you're going to start showcasing non-Apple products, can we get a Samsung S8 giveaway, when it's released? Or how about an LG G6? Or, since we're in the vein of home consoles, a PS4 or Xbox One? PLEEEEASE get back to your roots (i.e. Apple products and related software/hardware). I mean, you've got GD Pokemon Go as the standalone quick link alongside Apple quick links. Why not have a Super Mario Run quick link (which would bridge a gap to Nintendo Switch better than Pokemon Go)? Or Mobile Strike, or Candy Crush, or Game of War, or Clash Royale (all of which are further up the Top Grossing list). I get that changing the name from TiPB to iMore (and theiphoneblog, before it) was meant to show the more widespread need of reporting on Apple products, and the like, but I fail to see how the Nintendo Switch satisfies the iMore reporting scheme.
This connection makes sense, as it directly correlates to an Apple product: https://9to5mac.com/2017/03/06/nintendo-switch-joy-con-controllers-mac-m...
Thank you for the giveaway.
