Nintendo Switch hits store shelves across the world on March 3.

Nintendo has announced that the Switch, its latest home console, will arrive on March 3, 2017. The console will be priced at $299 in North America and ¥29,980 in Japan.

At launch, Nintendo Switch will be available simultaneously in Japan, North America and "major European countries." The console will be something of a hybrid device, with a dock for use at home with a TV, as well as a tablet that can be undocked for gaming on the go. Additionally, each of the console's two Joy-Con controllers can be used at separate, full-featured controllers, or together as a single-controller system.