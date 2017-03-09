Gaming prior to now meant either you were on the go with your less-powerful handheld or stationary with your console or PC. Even gaming laptops can be bulky and something you're unlikely to lug onto a train or a road trip. Thanks to the Nintendo Switch, the freedom of gaming on the go has opened up considerably. Moving seamlessly from the TV to a handheld makes the Switch a no-brainer for serious gamers. Now if it just had a few more games...

I'm Michael Fisher, alias MrMobile, and I admit, I'm not much of a gamer. But I've been glued to this thing all week, and I'm not even a little bit ready to put it down (except, of course, into the charging dock that hooks it up to the TV… for more gaming). For the new gamers and the veterans alike, this video will let you know what makes me flip about the Nintendo Switch.

Check out the iMore review of the Nintendo Switch, and what available games are the best.

