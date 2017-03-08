The Pro Controller promises a more traditional gaming experience over the Joy-Cons, but is it worth it?

Before I started the long, cold, and boring wait in a line outside my local mall on a Thursday night awaiting the midnight release of the Nintendo Switch, I had already decided to buy the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. I took one look at the at the Joy-Con Controllers and preemptively passed judgment upon Nintendo's newest innovation, and confident in my choice, marched up to the counter at 1:23 a.m. Friday morning and purchased my Switch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and the Pro Controller with a grin on my face.

After playing the Nintendo Switch with every spare moment I have had over the past five or six days, I can now say with 100% confidence that the Joy-Con Controllers are, 1. better than I thought they would be and, 2. I'm very glad I also got the Pro Controller.

I thought the Joy-Cons would suck

I have fairly large hands and holding anything small can be a challenge as I just don't have fantastic dexterity with my digits. As you probably know, the Joy-Con Controllers are tiny compared to other console controllers on the market. Each Joy-Con comes in at around 4-inches by 1.25-inches. There are no hand grips to be found on the controller itself and the coating on the outside of the Joy-Cons didn't look particularly grippy.

I can practically hear you yelling through your screen right now, "Luke, the Switch comes with the Joy-Con grip! You idiot!." I didn't forget about the Joy-Con grip, but its square-ish physique did not appeal to me at all and was a drastic difference from many other controllers I'm accustomed to using.

Yes, in short, I was a Joy-Con pessimist; however, when I finally I got my actual hands on them, I was shocked.

The Joy-Cons actually don't suck

Let me say right off the bat, I never thought using the Joy-Cons in tablet mode would be a problem, and it turns out I was right. The Joy-Cons, when connected to the Nintendo Switch console itself, are perfect. Your hands can rest easily on the back of the console as you are handling the thumbsticks and buttons on each side with ease. What truly surprised me was the Joy-Con Grip - the controller extender that comes with the Switch.