The Switch is easy to set up and get started with right away, but sometimes you need a little help with the details.

If you're just starting out with the Switch, Nintendo's hybrid gaming console, or if you've been playing Zelda for weeks, there may be a few things you didn't know you could do with it. We spent much of our play time figuring out how to do everything with the Switch, and here's the ultimate guide.

Everything you need to go with your Nintendo Switch

You can get hours and hours of fun with your Switch right out of the box without needing anything but a game to play, but that doesn't mean there aren't already lots of great games and accessories to make your gaming experience even better. We've sifted through to find the best games and accessories available for the Nintendo Switch so far.

How to set up your Nintendo Switch

If you've just unboxed your Switch and haven't even turned it on, or if you've gotten through the set up but need help adding your Nintendo Account, browse through our set up guides to help you.

How to use your Nintendo Switch

Once the initial setup is complete, there are a few additional customizations and special features you should know about. If you want to share a screenshot of that moment you took down that boss, or if you want to turn down your screen brightness to save some battery juice, we've got everything you need to know right here.

Troubleshooting

No matter what you do right, there's always something that goes wrong. If you've discovered that you're Switch is running hot while in the dock, you've got dead pixels, or you jammed your Joy-Con controller when trying to put on the straps, we've got a troubleshooting guide for you.