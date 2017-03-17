The Switch is easy to set up and get started with right away, but sometimes you need a little help with the details.
If you're just starting out with the Switch, Nintendo's hybrid gaming console, or if you've been playing Zelda for weeks, there may be a few things you didn't know you could do with it. We spent much of our play time figuring out how to do everything with the Switch, and here's the ultimate guide.
Everything you need to go with your Nintendo Switch
You can get hours and hours of fun with your Switch right out of the box without needing anything but a game to play, but that doesn't mean there aren't already lots of great games and accessories to make your gaming experience even better. We've sifted through to find the best games and accessories available for the Nintendo Switch so far.
- Pro Controller vs. Joy-Con controllers: which is better?
- Best games you can play on your Nintendo Switch right now!
- Best microSD cards for Nintendo Switch
- Best headphones for Nintendo Switch
- Best screen protectors for Nintendo Switch
- Best portable battery chargers for Nintendo Switch
- Best accessories for Nintendo Switch
- Best travel accessories for Nintendo Switch
How to set up your Nintendo Switch
If you've just unboxed your Switch and haven't even turned it on, or if you've gotten through the set up but need help adding your Nintendo Account, browse through our set up guides to help you.
- How to set up your Nintendo Switch
- How to set up Parental Controls on Nintendo Switch
- How to use the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app
- How to create a new Nintendo Account
- How to link your Nintendo Network ID with your Nintendo Account
- How to set up multiple user profiles on Nintendo Switch
- How to add funds to your Nintendo Account
- How to delete a user profile from your Nintendo Switch
- How to pair a new Joy-Con controller to your Nintendo Switch
How to use your Nintendo Switch
Once the initial setup is complete, there are a few additional customizations and special features you should know about. If you want to share a screenshot of that moment you took down that boss, or if you want to turn down your screen brightness to save some battery juice, we've got everything you need to know right here.
- How to take a screenshot on your Nintendo Switch
- How to add friends on Nintendo Switch
- How to use Quick Settings on Nintendo Switch
- How to enable Dark Mode on Nintendo Switch
- How to safely swap microSD cards on Nintendo Switch
- How to stop Switch from automatically turning on
- How to adjust the audio settings for Nintendo Switch in TV mode
- How to transfer Nintendo Switch games to a microSD card
Troubleshooting
No matter what you do right, there's always something that goes wrong. If you've discovered that you're Switch is running hot while in the dock, you've got dead pixels, or you jammed your Joy-Con controller when trying to put on the straps, we've got a troubleshooting guide for you.