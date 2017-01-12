You'll be able to play online multiplayer games on Nintendo Switch!

At Nintendo's major press conference, the company announced it will provide online services that includes making appointments, chatting with friends, online matches, and more. It will be free to start in a trial period, but will eventually move to a paid service in the Fall of 2017.

You'll be able to play compatible co-op and competitive games online by signing in with your Nintendo Account.

The company's president, Tatsumi Kimishmia, noted that services will be accessible from a smart device as well. From the Nintendo Online Services website:

This service lets Nintendo Switch owners enjoy online multiplayer gaming as well as a dedicated smartphone app that connects to your Nintendo Switch system and helps you connect with friends for online play sessions.

It sounds like Nintendo is taking a page from Sony and Microsoft to create an online service similar to Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus. At least we'll be able to try it out for a few months before we decide if it's worth our money.

We're updating this post as we know more, so be sure to stay tuned.