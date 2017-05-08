This is how you join Nintendo's official in-game tournament and show the world how to roll like a boss!

To celebrate the launch of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch, Nintendo is hosting two weekly tournaments in the month of May. You can join in on the action and try to reach the pinnacle of achievement by being the actual best racer in the Mario Kart world. All you have to do is join the tournament between now and the end of May, as many times as you can to increase your score.

The first tournament is in the 150cc race and the other is Battle Mode. You can search for them by name, or find them using their unique code.

How to join an online tournament in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Tournament Name : NOA 150cc Tournament

: NOA 150cc Tournament Tournament Code : 1164-2058-2955

: 1164-2058-2955 Tournament Times : Weekly Sundays from 10:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT.

: Weekly Sundays from 10:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT. Tournament Rules : No teams, normal items, No COM

: No teams, normal items, No COM Conditions: Compete in 8 races to get the highest score. Opponents will shuffle every four matches

And

Tournament Name : NOA Battlethon

: NOA Battlethon Tournament Code : 5341-0615-2491

: 5341-0615-2491 Tournament Times : Weekly Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT.

: Weekly Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. PT to 6:00 p.m. PT. Tournament Rules : Normal items, normal COM, round time is three minutes.

: Normal items, normal COM, round time is three minutes. Conditions: Compete in 10 rounds to get the highest score. Opponents will shuffle every four matches.

The next tournaments will take place May 13 and 14. Though the races are closed during off times, you can still play practice matches to hone your skills. Good luck. See you on the road!