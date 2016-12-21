Nokia is suing Apple over several smartphone-related patents.

Nokia has announced that it has filed lawsuits against Apple in the United States and Germany over possible patent infringements. The company alleges that Apple has declined repeated offers to license patented technologies integral to the development of smartphones.

From Nokia:

"Through our sustained investment in research and development, Nokia has created or contributed to many of the fundamental technologies used in today's mobile devices, including Apple products. After several years of negotiations trying to reach agreement to cover Apple's use of these patents, we are now taking action to defend our rights."

In total, Nokia's complaints cover 32 patents in cases filed in Dusseldorf, Mannheim, and Munich in Germany, as well as the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The company says that it will file additional actions in other areas.