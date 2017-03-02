I loved the wearable category. And I still do... Sort of.
Let's define a "smartwatch": For argument's sake, I'm defining the term as anything that functions like a watch, but needs to be recharged. It's a broad definition, I grant you, but it works for the most part. Apple Watch is a smartwatch; a Timex or a Rolex is not.
Now let's define what Smartwatches aren't: watches. They're more like little computers, running an OS and using Apps but living on my arm instead of my pocket. They're also not timeless. My Omega Seamaster was passed on to my son, just like my father passed it on to me. My Breitlings have passed to my sons as well. My Apple Watch, however, will be recycled once the battery can no longer hold a charge.
Despite this, I'm still a fan of smartwatches — but I also understand why they haven't cracked the true mainstream.
I always felt the wrist was the perfect choice for a screen. After all, a watch delivers one or two bits of information, usually time and date. What a waste of space. It's like undeveloped beach front property. And as we well know, screens are important. Every screen a consumer interacts with can define a category: TVs, phones, PCs.
But here's where I missed the ball: Those watches have to look great for users to even consider strapping it to their wrist. Some smartwatches are fashionable, such as Apple Watch or the Samsung Gear 2 (not 3). But most of them are big, clunky, skeuomorphic things that could make even a geek cry. Apple made Watch cool and hip and fashionable, which helps as an initial driver.
It also wisely focused on health and fitness, as have other platforms. But it turns out that's not a driver for many consumers — those same consumers, after all, bought Fitbits and ended up tossing them in the drawer. Notifications are another great driver, and where I find that the Apple Watch really shines. But that's it: I can pitch someone on an Apple Watch, but I can only offer two major use cases, maybe three. I'll toss in checking the weather... but not "breaking news" from CNN.
They're all good usage models, but none of them screams must-have the way the iPhone did before them; as such, I don't think any of them will push the category beyond a limited point.
That doesn't mean that smartwatches are a failure: Devices like Apple Watch have their place on the wrist, and they've sold in quite impressive quantities over the last few years. But until Apple — or other companies — figure out the true mainstream use for the smartwatch, it shall remain a product for a specific niche. It may make that niche very happy, but to the general user, that happiness may be trickier to replicate.
I was criticized quite a bit when I suggested, just after the Apple Watch was released, that it really isn't a watch. I think it's a little mini computer that ALSO displays the time. My observations were in response to the "I won't buy one unless it's round like a REAL watch," comments or, "It's ugly compared to my (fill in the blank with some expensive watch I've never heard of)." I don't really care that my $600 watch won't be passed down to someone else, just as I'm not concerned that my new washer and dryer won't be passed down to anyone. Let's face it, I'm sure LOTS of people have proudly presented their $5000 or $10000 watch to a child who looked at it, pretended to smile and then threw it in a drawer. I bought the Apple Watch for what it does, and it does it just fine for me. Oddly, what I like best about the Apple Watch is how easy it is to control the music, wirelessly at my Zumba classes. I say "oddly" because I don't pay any attention to the fitness tracking aspects. And, before you jump on me, which I'm sure will happen, I had a Pebble before and controlling the tracks AND volume was quite difficult.
So, go ahead, hate me...
That's the exact reason it's not round; it's a mini computer. Normal watches are round because when the hands spin round, they form a circular rotation, and since a normal watch doesn't display anything else it makes sense to make it round. The Apple Watch on the other hand (no pun intended) displays information that a computer displays; text, UIs, photos etc. Computer screens aren't round because it wouldn't work, and in the same manner it doesn't really work for a smartwatch.
I personally think the Apple Watch is a great looking device, if normal watches weren't round to begin with everyone would be loving how the Apple Watch looks. I bought the Apple Watch from day 1 when it first came out, and I haven't regretted it since. Still works like a dream and is incredibly helpful to me 🙂⌚️
Yup, and it's the reason that iPhones and computer monitors and laptops aren't round. Oh, and I don't care if my laptop gets passed on to someone else, either.
Smart watches are definitely not a failure but they are far from the finished product. It reminds me of the early days of android phones clunky and cumbersome. So far from what I have seen smart watches do not appeal to me as of yet. However, maybe in a couple years they will reach maturity and will be able to be both capable, durable and beautiful
The Apple Watch was a bit clunky when it first came out, suffering from being too slow, but on the latest watchOS version, it works pretty well. You should try one out in the Apple Store
I would truly love a new one. My current AW (the first one out) was given as a birthday gift by my partner so it's kind of hard to go for a new one now... :-( #firstWorldProblem