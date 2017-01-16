Notes lets you collect all your words, images, videos, links, lists, locations, and more, all in one place, and sync them across all your Apple devices.
With the Notes app for iPhone and iPad, you can still type out whatever you like but now you can add hand-drawn sketches as well, so your visual ideas get saved right alongside your text. You can format with common styles, use bulleted or numbered lists, and even create checklists to keep track of items right inside your note. In addition to photos, you can now embed video, audio, locations, web links, and documents so you can collect everything you want to keep together all in one place. Take a quick note on your iPhone while you're out, add to it on your iPad while cooking dinner, and finish it up on your Mac at work or school the next day — It's like a magic clipboard across the internet!
How to sync Notes
For full, native support, including web access, you'll want to use iCloud, but if you're using Google or Exchange elsewhere, you'll be able to access those notes as well.
- How to turn on Notes sync with iCloud
- How to turn on Notes sync for Gmail or Exchange
- How to switch between accounts in Notes for iPhone and iPad
How to create, edit, and delete Notes
The Notes app lets you quickly write down your thoughts, draft out your memos, or store any text you want to keep around for any length of time. With it, you can easily create new notes, update or append existing notes, and delete old notes you no longer need. All with just a few taps and swipes.
- How to create a new Note on iPhone or iPad
- How to edit an existing Note on iPhone or iPad
- How to delete a Note on iPhone or iPad
How to lock Notes with password or Touch ID
Notes are a handy way to collect and store any information you want to keep handy. If that information is medical, financial, or otherwise personal — like a hotel reservation or phone number, or a draft message — you may want to keep it extra safe. That's why Notes lets you set a password and use it or Touch ID on iPhone or iPad to secure any individual note. It's easy to do, once you know how!
- How to set your Notes password on iPhone and iPad
- How to lock a note with your password or Touch ID
- How to unlock a note with your password or Touch ID
- How to re-lock a note
- How to change your Notes password
- How to reset your Notes password
How to format Notes for the iPhone and iPad
With the Notes app, you've now got the option to bold, italicize or underline text and quick options for creating titles and headings. You can also create numbered or dashed lists (as well as interactive checklists, which we've covered over here) for all your note taking needs.
- How to create titles and headings in Notes
- How to automatically start new Notes with a title
- How to format lists in Notes
- How to bold, italicize and underline in Notes
- How to create a checklist in Notes
How to embed photos, sketches, links, locations and more to Notes
You can collect links, locations, photos, videos all together, all in the same place, all with the Notes. You can even send them to a new or existing note right from other apps. It's incredibly convenient if you're brainstorming ideas and collecting information or inspiration for a new project.
- How to add photos in Notes
- How to send a link from Safari to Notes
- How to send a location from Maps to Notes
- How to link to content from Apple Music in Notes
- How to add text from Safari or Chrome to Notes
How to sketch in Notes for iPhone and iPad
Notes isn't just for typing any more. On iPhone and iPad, you can now add sketches — separate squares that you draw into with your finger, stylus or, on iPad Pro, with an Apple Pencil. It's a great way to add multi-color, multi-pen diagrams, illustrations, and art to your notes. There's even a ruler to keep all your lines straight!
- How to find the sketch pad in Notes for iPhone and iPad
- How to use the sketch pad for Notes on iPhone and iPad
- How to select colors in Notes sketch pad for iPhone and iPad
- How to use the ruler tool in Notes sketch pad for iPhone and iPad
- How to share your sketches from Notes on iPhone and iPad
How to take Notes with Siri
The Notes app on the iPhone and iPad is a great place to jot down random thoughts, memos, and other bits of text. If your hands are full, however, or if you're driving, or if you're simply too lazy to type, you can use Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, to take the notes for you.
- How to dictate a note to Siri on iPhone and iPad
- How to find and view notes in the Notes app for iPhone and iPad with Siri
- How to update and add to a note on iPhone and iPad with Siri
Reader comments
Notes App: The Ultimate Guide
I't fine for me to work out notes in an iPhone. You made a mistake in writing? just shake your iPhone and the thing will get deleted. A nice application
Not that many would have figured this out, but if you don't have much content (or even if u do), "Select all", or backspace till the note is empty, go back to previous pane, and the note would be just gone without even needing to touch the trash at all..
I always do a quick way :)
Like these time-savings .. Cut out the middle man.
Only works on iOS for some reason...
Notebooks 8 by Alphons Schmidt FTW!!. It does it all
+1 for Notebooks, been using it for a couple of years or so now, syncing to all my devices/Macs via my Synology NAS rather than using the cloud (Dropbox).
Sent from the iMore App
How can I send an email message (eg: receipt for online purchase) to apple notes?
On IOS, you have to select the text in the email, or select all, then select share and then send to notes. Not sure if that is possible on macOS though
I love notes and use it all the time. The only thing I find frustrating is sharing a note with others by email, especially if it has embedded images, sketches etc because the layout is lost and all the images just go to the end of the document. Any fix for this?
Notes allows folders, but is there a way to get content into them other than copy and paste?
Also, when will iDevice Notes allow sharing of its links via email? Does this require Apple to enable RTF in Notes on iDevices? Seems to work now on Macs.
Notes needs to copy Notebooks app and then it would be perfect. I want the ability to write code html, php, etc.
Sent from the iMore App
I can't use this app for anything important until there is an export feature.
You may want to take at look at Notebooks by Alphons Schmidt it does everything pdf, ePub, .txt, html,css, rtf, todo, and more
Yeah, another Notebooks user here, it's all you need. Another advantage is that it can sync to your own WebDAV server if you're concerned about storing your notes in the cloud.
Sent from the iMore App
The worst thing about using Notes on my phone or pad, is when my fumble fingers accidentally make changes I don't want - and I can't back out from those changes.
Undo needs to be available, along with Time Machine restores.
Why OH why does an article like this need to be spread across multiple pages. Advertising only must be. I rarely read article like this and it hoses Pocket if I try to save on iPhone or iPad. Reading view also gets hosed. To bad.
Undo is always available on the iPhone or iPad with a vigorous side-to-side shake. Shake it like it's a bottle of carbonated beverage you are trying to get to explode.
You should get a pop-up asking if you want to undo your last action.
Thanks Mario...that is what exactly what I did and earlier today I signed in again in
My ICloud account. But thanks for your uplifting response.
Love notes app but this week All of my notes disappeared . Any clues anyone ?
Did you sign out of iCloud by any chance?
One valid case of notes disappearing is if Notes were using iCloud and you signed out of it or switched to another iCloud account.
If so, your notes is safe, just sign in.
If not, then best to contact Apple Store.
Can you set Notes to save on the iCloud not on the iPhone/Mac etc? I would like to use it to contain a digital archive of important documents.
Sent from the iMore App
That's the default behavior. If not your case, go to Settings, Notes and change 'Default Account'.
Where is the how to?
Sent from the iMore App
Look at the column to the left of the article.
The title is "How to use notes". Where's the how?
Posted via the iMore App for Android
There was a glitch with the apps not rendering the menus. Temporary fix in place!
I don't see the "how " in the article either. I really want to know how to get the most out of the Notes app. All I see is WHAT I can do with it, which doesn't help me.
The menu is on the left hand side with all the sub "how"s for Notes.
I had to hunt for it, too.
Print. A way to print a note on the computer. Is that too much to ask???
When adding a note go to the top right and click the middle sign containing an arrow and you will have multi choices and print will be included.
Never really use it much, I rely on third party apps.
Best Native app on the iPhone
Under used in my opinion
Sent from the iMore App
Meh, it might be good, but I never had much use for it. I keep it buried in a folder with stocks. Just not a note taker.
Sent from the iMore App
I'll take note of that ;)
hehe