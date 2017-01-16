Notes lets you collect all your words, images, videos, links, lists, locations, and more, all in one place, and sync them across all your Apple devices.

With the Notes app for iPhone and iPad, you can still type out whatever you like but now you can add hand-drawn sketches as well, so your visual ideas get saved right alongside your text. You can format with common styles, use bulleted or numbered lists, and even create checklists to keep track of items right inside your note. In addition to photos, you can now embed video, audio, locations, web links, and documents so you can collect everything you want to keep together all in one place. Take a quick note on your iPhone while you're out, add to it on your iPad while cooking dinner, and finish it up on your Mac at work or school the next day — It's like a magic clipboard across the internet!

How to sync Notes

For full, native support, including web access, you'll want to use iCloud, but if you're using Google or Exchange elsewhere, you'll be able to access those notes as well.

How to create, edit, and delete Notes

The Notes app lets you quickly write down your thoughts, draft out your memos, or store any text you want to keep around for any length of time. With it, you can easily create new notes, update or append existing notes, and delete old notes you no longer need. All with just a few taps and swipes.

How to lock Notes with password or Touch ID

Notes are a handy way to collect and store any information you want to keep handy. If that information is medical, financial, or otherwise personal — like a hotel reservation or phone number, or a draft message — you may want to keep it extra safe. That's why Notes lets you set a password and use it or Touch ID on iPhone or iPad to secure any individual note. It's easy to do, once you know how!

How to format Notes for the iPhone and iPad

With the Notes app, you've now got the option to bold, italicize or underline text and quick options for creating titles and headings. You can also create numbered or dashed lists (as well as interactive checklists, which we've covered over here) for all your note taking needs.

How to embed photos, sketches, links, locations and more to Notes

You can collect links, locations, photos, videos all together, all in the same place, all with the Notes. You can even send them to a new or existing note right from other apps. It's incredibly convenient if you're brainstorming ideas and collecting information or inspiration for a new project.

How to sketch in Notes for iPhone and iPad

Notes isn't just for typing any more. On iPhone and iPad, you can now add sketches — separate squares that you draw into with your finger, stylus or, on iPad Pro, with an Apple Pencil. It's a great way to add multi-color, multi-pen diagrams, illustrations, and art to your notes. There's even a ruler to keep all your lines straight!

How to take Notes with Siri

The Notes app on the iPhone and iPad is a great place to jot down random thoughts, memos, and other bits of text. If your hands are full, however, or if you're driving, or if you're simply too lazy to type, you can use Siri, Apple's virtual assistant, to take the notes for you.