This is your one-stop shop for everything there is to know about Notification Center on your iPhone and iPad!

Notification Center is a powerhouse of organization for all of the alarms, alerts, messages, pings, beeps, and bleeps that filter through our daily lives. Sometimes, you just want to shut it all down, but you'll get a case of the FOMOs. Sometimes, you don't want to miss a single notification, but you're too busy being in the real world. With Notification Center, you can create a personalized alert system on an app-by-app basis, so you can manage what you hear, what you see, and what you do with your notifications throughout the day.

How to use Notification Center on your iPhone and iPad

Notification Center is the place to go to see notifications you've received throughout the day (or week, depending on how often you clear your notifications). If you get an important alert from one of your apps, you can go directly to the alert by tapping the banner that pops up. If you're wondering how to access banners, alerts, and notifications in Notification Center, you'll find everything you need to know right here.

How to customize Notification Center alerts on your iPhone and iPad

You can make sure every supported app shows up (and stays) on your Notification Center list. Or, you can knock it down to just the important ones. You get to decide which apps should be set up with banners and alerts, and which ones don't need to disturb your everyday activities. You even have control over whether you want to hear a ping, see a red dot on the app icon, or have notifications viewable from the Lock screen. You can learn all about customizing Notification Center here.

How to customize Lock screen notifications on your iPhone and iPad

The Lock screen on your iPhone is more than just a pretty place to look at your cool Live Photo wallpaper (though, that is really cool). It's also a place to see your notifications, messages, Today view widgets, and more. If you're worried about what others can see and have access to from your Lock screen, you can disable some or all of it with a few steps.

How to manage Today view widgets on your iPhone and iPad

The Today View on your iPhone gives you insight into important things that are happening right now in your iPhone. Whether you want to know today's schedule, want to turn on your smart lights, or see how long it will take to get home, you can do a lot from the Today view without even having to unlock your iPhone. You can choose which apps you add to Today view, and even prioritize which ones should go on top or bottom. See how to manage the Today view on your device here.

How to set up Do Not Disturb on your iPhone and iPad

No matter how important your various daily notifications are, there are always times when you just need to silence everything, like when you go to bed, or if you have a meeting. That's where Do Not Disturb can help. It lets you schedule daily iPhone quiet time so you won't hear notifications, messages, or even phone calls. You can also manually enable Do Not Disturb, and even customize it so some of your contacts will always get through, no matter what.

How to turn on LED light notifications on your iPhone and iPad

The ability to use your iPhone's LED flash with notifications is an accessibility feature that is a must-have for hearing impaired users. The nice benefit is that it's also a great feature for BlackBerry and Android switchers that really miss having a light-based notification on their device. When enabled, you'll see a bright light every time you get a notification, text message, or call on your iPhone.

