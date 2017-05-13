There's a connected accessory out there for everyone.

When it comes to finding the adult accessory of your dreams, you may not have even considered the fact that there are a ton of great adult toys that will connect up with your iPhone. Whether you're looking for a way to keep connected with your lover while they're out of town on a business trip, or you just need some "me time", these high-tech toys will definitely keep you occupied. We've got some of the best connected adult accessories for you here!

Max and Nora by Lovense

For some folks, the big draw of connected accessories is the ability to regain a degree of intimacy with your partner, even if they happen to be across the world at the moment. That is precisely what Max and Nora is built for. Using a smartphone app, you're able to control your partner's accessory, delivering enjoyment from wherever you are.

The Max and Nora accessories actually go a serious step further, though. If both you and your partner are connected to the app, then you'll be able to enjoy yourselves together. That's because when you move or stroke your accessory, that movement is sent to your partner. This of course means that even when your honey is halfway across the world, the two of you can sync up for some sexy fun.

See at Lovense

Hush by Lovense

Not every connected accessory is meant for heterosexual play, and the Hush vibrating buttplug is definitely here for those who enjoy something a bit different than normal. This accessory is small enough for those new to the sensation and connects to your iPhone or Android phone.

You can use this accessory by yourself for some solo entertainment, while enjoying a night in with your lover, or discreetly in public—if you're into that sort of thing. It also has tons of settings to keep things interesting, without falling into a pattern. You can even have the vibrations sync up to music or use this accessory when you and your partner are separate by using a secure internet connection.

See at Lovense

Kiiroo

Kiiroo has a set of accessories built especially for couples, whether they happen to be made up of heterosexual or homosexual individuals. There are accessories for either gender, and they are made to work together. Kiiroo delivers secure video and text based chatting services, available through its App of Things on iOS and Android,

The connection between its accessories is really the big draw here, though, because you can connect locally or by using the App of Things in a secure chat room. When you touch your accessory while connected, your partner's accessory will vibrate in reaction. This of course means that no matter how far away you are from your partner, you can still share a degree of intimacy to keep that flame burning strong.

See at Kiiroo

Vibease

While many of these connected accessories were originally created with men in mind, we're not forgetting about you women either. Vibease is a small, silent vibrator that offers some stiff competition. Vibease can connect with your long-distance sweetie via their app, as well as having several other modes better suited for enjoying yourself solo.

Using the app, your honey can send vibrations from their phone right to your Vibease. Using their fingers on a phone screen, you'll be sent motions which can be adjusted, making this a fun way to enjoy your partner from a distance. If you're by yourself, you can also connect vibease so that it vibrates while you listen to your favorite steamy audiobook. This is also a hands-free accessory, meaning you can enjoy yourself without having to keep your mind on the task at hand.

See at Vibease

Have you experimented with a connected accessory?

There are plenty of accessories hiding out there, but finding the right one for you can be a bit more work than you may have anticipated. Still, once you find the accessory that's right for you, all that hard work is worth it. Do you have a favorite connected accessory that we didn't mention here? Be sure to let us know about it in the comments below!