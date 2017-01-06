See into your soul, or at least your skin, with the Nurugo Micro microscope for iPhone!

After raising nearly 500% of its original Kickstarter goal back in February, the Nurugo Micro digital microscope is finally shipping, and we took it for a spin during CES 2017!

The Nurugo Micro is SICKKK! It scans and analyzes your skin, giving you metrics and recommendations for skin health! 💁 A video posted by iMore (@imoregram) on Jan 5, 2017 at 1:30pm PST

The microscope is deceptively easy to use: because the lens, which magnifies up to 400x, sits on top of an existing phone camera, it doesn't need any batteries or additional equipment. Just a clip and a tight fit. The beauty of this product is how portable it is, and how well it works with the free iPhone app.

We tested it on our skin during Showstoppers, and the included app analyzed its condition, from moisture level to pore size (ew!), but Nurugo says the use cases are multitudinous. And because it's attached to a smartphone camera, of course the footage can be recorded for posterity.

Nurugo, which sells the Micro magnifying lens for a very reasonable $70, is aiming to distribute the product in schools and chemistry labs around the world.