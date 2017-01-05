NVIDIA hopes to bring the experience of its top-flight gaming hardware to Mac users.

Graphics card maker NVIDIA has announced GeForce Now, a new service meant to bring high-performance gaming to those without high-performance gaming hardware.

Meant for both PC and Mac, GeForce Now will give customers virtual access to a gaming computer powered by a GeForce GTX 1080, a high-level graphics card based on the company's new Pascal architecture.

From NVIDIA:

Want to play new PC games but have a macOS- or Windows-based machine that isn't up to the task? Become an NVIDIA GeForce NOW™ user and get instant access to GeForce GTX 1080 gaming in the cloud to play the latest games in high-definition at maximum settings and smooth framerates.

The games you play on GeForce Now are those you've purchased on other game stores such as Steam, Origin, GOG, and more. You'll connect these services to GeForce Now, which will then allow you to use up to 1TB of storage to load your games onto your virtual PC. NVIDIA will keep everything up to date, including the GeForce Game Ready drivers, so you can always connect and play when you want.

If you're interested, you can sign up for early access to GeForce Now, which will be given on a first come, first serve basis. During the early access period, the service will be free, though when it launches it will cost $25 for 20 hours of gameplay.