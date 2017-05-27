A beautifully crafted point-and-click adventure title that will leave you reaching for the tissues!

Old Man's Journey is a point-and-click adventure game from the indie game studio known as Broken Rules. The game hit the App Store in May 2017 and quickly garnered praise, by both critics and players, for its amazing visuals and superb storytelling.

While I don't want to dive too deep into what the game is all about, thus robbing you of the experience it provides, I can give you a quick look at what's in store for you inside the game. Here's everything you need to know about Old Man's Journey.

The objective

Being a point-and-click adventure game with absolutely no dialogue, Old Man's Journey lets you figure out what you need to do on your own.

Left to your own devices, you quickly figure out that your goal in the game is to journey across the various landscapes and uncover the mystery of this old man's past. In order to do this successfully, you'll need to solve a few simple but rewarding puzzles.

Move the landscape

While you can tap anywhere on the screen, the old man won't be able to reach every location on the first try; sometimes you need to do a little terra-morphing.

If you press and tap on the hills and other scenery in the game, you'll notice a faint yellow outline appear around the edges. You can drag your finger up and down in order to manipulate the scenery around you and allow the old man to reach new locations.

Waterfalls are helpful

It may seem scary to tell the old man to ride down a waterfall, but at some points in the game it will be necessary.

If you instruct the old man to walk on the waterfalls you encounter during the game, they will gently carry you downwards, allowing you to reach lower platforms.

Keep the train on the tracks

At some point in the game, you will board a train that takes you across the beautiful countryside; however, the train tracks are all over the place.

Just like you did with the hills in the game, you'll need to drag the tracks up or down so the train can keep moving.

Animals

On more than one occasio, you will come across some animals in the game. Some are there to help you and some get in your way. A good rule of thumb is to interact with the animals you encounter and see how they behave.

For example, early on in the game there is a cat you can follow, which helps guide you through that part of the game. A little later on, you'll come across some sheep that you'll need shoo out of your way so you can continue.

