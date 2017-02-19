What are the best clear cases for iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus? Here are our favorites!

While some people like bright and bold colors, others people prefer the original look of the iPhone: as Apple intended it #ApplePurist.

Unfortunately, carrying a naked iPhone around makes a lot of people nervous, so if you're someone that prefers the naked look but still would like some kind of protection, these are currently our favorite transparent cases for the[iPhone 6 Plus and iPhone 6s Plus!

Oh! Have a regular sized iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s instead? We've got clear case recommendations for you, too!

Case-Mate Naked Tough Case

Sleek, slim and barely there, the Case-Mate Naked Tough Case is a protective yet clear accessory to pair with your iPhone 6 Plus.

At first glance, it sturdy and solid, without being bulky. I also am able to put my glass screen protector without a problem, the case stands away from it. All in all a great case. (Amazon user Stéphanie Goulet-sauvé)

Case-Mate's Naked Tough Case offers a bumper and case shell layer that are separate, adding an additional layer of protection to your iPhone 6 Plus. The buttons are super easy to press and this case fits snug and securely around your phone.

Case-Mate uses a great material that doesn't stick to your pockets either, but still manages to keep a firm grip to almost any surface. You can either pick this case up in clear or if you want to switch it up a bit, go with the clear smoke or the champagne/sheer glam version with sparkles.

Case-Mate Tough Air Case

While not the most minimalist clear case for your iPhone 6 Plus, the Case-Mate Tough Air Case is super thin, impact-resistant, and perfect for anyone looking for a simple-to-use case.

The Case-Mate Tough Air case is thin and has easily pushable, metal buttons, whilet he inside of the back of the case is lined with tiny textured squares that gives this iPhone 6 Plus accessory a little bit more shock protection than some other options.

While the case itself is clear, you can choose from two types of bumper/bezel colors, including black, turquoise, lime, hot pink, and purple.

Poetic Atmosphere Series

First time iPhone user and was not sure which case to get. The Poetic case is absolutely superb. If you want a quality case that does not add any bulk and looks great this is your case. (Keith, Amazon user)

Poetic's Atmosphere series is not only a bargain, it's one of the only silicon/hard shell cases that adds next to no bulk, making it the perfect day-to-day iPhone 6 Plus case!

It may not be as grippy and sturdy as some of the other clear cases available, but it feels extra secure in your hand. It also has tons of fun colors available for the frame edges, if that's your thing. You can of course opt for straight up clear.

The case itself is made from a dual-injected polycarbonate material that's designed with a raised bezel for additional screen and camera protection for your iPhone 6 Plus.

Griffin Reveal Case

If you're looking for a clear case that's not only perfectly transparent, but also super duper thin, then we suggest taking a peek at the Griffin Reveal Case.

The Griffin Reveal case offers a transparent back on your iPhone 6 Plus and lets you pick either clear, pink, or back edges. The polycarbonate material adds a little extra grip and additionally protects your iPhone from minor surface scuffs and scratches.

While some cases can add a fair deal of bulk to your iPhone, the Griffin Reveal Case adds a little over a millimeter in thickness. The inside of the case is lined with a protective rubber lining, making it safe in the event of a small drop or fall.

The best thing about the Griffin Reveal? How easy it is to take on and off!

Power Support Air Jacket

If you don't like branding on cases, and prefer the minimalist, basic look, then the Power Support Air Jacket is worth checking into for you and your iPhone 6 Plus!

A perfectly clear case that perfectly encases your iPhone 6 Plus in a truly clear and unmarked shell, the Power Support Air Jacket feels great in the hand and even comes in a few different finish styles including clear, smoke, and matte. And if clear isn't your thing, there's a solid black option as well!

The only downside to the case is that it's so sleek and minimal that it doesn't have a bezel to protect against dropping your iPhone 6 Plus on its face, so if you're someone who shatters their iPhone screen quite a bit or is tough with their tech, then the Power Support Air Jacket might not be necessarily for you.

Case Ace Crystal Clear

Inexpensive, highly-rated online, durable, and reliable, the Case Ace Crystal Clear case is a transparently fantastic option to consider for your iPhone 6 Plus.

The Case Ace is a favorite budget clear case for both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. It may be on the cheaper end of the spectrum but it feels great, doesn't pick up dust and lint, and provides a decent amount of protection.

Designed from a premium silicone material that's meant to repel the harsh outside world, the Case Ace fits snuggly and securely to your iPhone 6 Plus without any of the additional bulk.

As a bonus, the buttons are easy to push and it doesn't seem to stretch out too badly over time like some other cases. Plus, for less than $10, you just can't beat the quality!

What's your clear case favorite?

If you prefer to keep your iPhone 6 Plus in a clear case, which one is currently your favorite? Let us know in the comments below and we'll be sure to check it out!