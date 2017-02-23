How do you fix the dreaded 'Out of Storage' error on your iPhone? Here are some things you can try!
Whether you have a 16 GB iPhone or a 256 GB iPhone, running out of storage sucks. It means you can't take the photo or video you want to take, download the app or game you want to download or do anything that adds any significant amount of data at all. The solution is twofold: enable Apple's built-in storage saving features and delete anything you no longer need. Here's how!
What's taking up all your storage space?
16 GB isn't a lot anymore but even 256 GB might not be enough, depending on how you use your iPhone. Here's some of what takes up your storage space:
Operating system: The first big bite out of your of iPhone storage is iOS itself. Apple has made iOS smaller and more storage efficient over the years, but it still takes up to 5 GB of space right off the top.
Photos & videos: Recent iPhones have 12-megapixel, 4K video cameras on the back and even older models are 8-megapixel and 1080p. That can lead to camera rolls and photo albums in the double or triple GB digits.
Movies, TV, and music: iTunes movies can be 1-3GB in size for SD depending on the length. If you prefer watching HD, they can be 3-6GB. iTunes TV shows can be a quarter to half the size of movies, but more than make up for it by the number of episodes typically available. Music files are much smaller, but most people have a lot more songs, which more than makes up for it.
Apps and games: Apps and especially games can also take up a lot of space on your iPhone. It's not uncommon for some console-quality games to be over 2 GB in size days. Podcast apps, especially if you download a lot of shows, can also grow to 10 GB or more.
Attachments: If you get a lot of files attached to your email, or receive a lot of Messages with media attachments — looking at you, animated GIFs! — it takes up a lot of space. A lot a lot.
Files: If you work in GarageBands, iMovie, or otherwise edit a lot of content, those projects can take up considerable space as well.
Here's how to get specifics:
- Launch Settings
- Tap on General.
- Tap on Storage & iCloud Usage.
- Tap on Manage Storage.
It can take a while for the list to popular, especially your Photo Library but, after a few seconds, you'll see exactly where all your storage has gone.
Pro tip: If you tap on some apps, you can delete them or their content/data right from Settings. Not that you should — you might regret it later. But, if you're confident you know what you're doing, save yourself some time and do it right then and there!
So, what can be done?
How can you reclaim your the storage space on your iPhone?
The bad news is you can't reduce the amount of space taken up by iOS. The good news is, you can reduce almost everything else. And you have a few options:
Optimize: Apple's been implementing a "nearline" approach lately where it automagically stores recent files locally but moves older files to iCloud. Both iCloud Photo Library and iCloud Music Library do this for media. On-Demand Resources will leave later game levels on the App Store and only download them when you get close to them. With iTunes in the cloud, you can even delete local copies of iTunes movies and TV shows, and iBooks, and apps, and re-download them at any time — even stream video while downloading it if time is short and bandwidth plentiful.
Delete: If you typically take 10 photos or videos to get 1 that you like, deleting those failed attempts can save you considerable space. If you don't want to risk deleting anything you think you might want in the future, you can connect your iPhone to your Mac or Windows PC, copy over any photos, videos, movies, TV shows, and music, apps, and then delete them from your iPhone. That way, if you ever have regrets, you can go back and reclaim them.
Upload: Beyond Apple's services, there are several prominent online providers like Dropbox, Google, and Microsoft that let you work and store content in the Cloud. Same goes for streaming services like Netflix and Spotify, which have some offline options but mainly let you stream whenever or wherever you want.
Off-loading limits
Off-loading content from your iPhone to your Mac or Windows PC feels almost anachronistic these days. Most of us simply don't want to fuss with cables or manual transfers anymore. Still, if you're often near your computer and always have your Lightning cable handle, maybe it won't be a problem. In the real world, you'll have to be pre-emptive and take enough stuff off that you always have extra space when you go out.
Cloud concerns
Online is convenient, and can be used anywhere, but if you don't have a lot of data, or a solid connection, it can be expensive or frustrating to get what you want, when you want it. If you never leave a Wi-Fi hotspot, and the services you want are in your area, you could get by. Dropbox, Google+, Flickr, Spotify, Songza, iTunes Radio, Netflix, Amazon, and other services cover both your stuff, and catalog stuff, giving you way more from the cloud than you ever could fit on a single phone.
How are you managing your iPhone storage?
A mixture of all the above approaches is not only possible but ideal. You can copy off or delete away bigger stuff you don't use often, like old photos and videos, and movies and TV Shows you've bought but already seen. You can store or stream smaller stuff, and things you don't need all the time, but do need to be able to access at any time.
I'm all in on iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Music Library, iCloud Drive, and Dropbox. I set them and then let them do their thing. If you have a different approach, though, I'd love to hear about it. Let me know know what works for you!
Reader comments
Buy a bigger SD Card...oops, wrong forum!!
As much as I liked the aesthetics of the iWork iOS apps, each consumed between 350-550 MB, whereas most apps are a modest 25-50 MB. So I went ahead and deleted them, saving myself about 2 GB of space, and will go back to using my Google Drive app to make any necessary documents on the go. I also sync/upload all my photos regularly to Dropbox, so this lets me delete all my photos safely from my phone, and frees up another couple MB. Unless you are planning to go on a trip and want to show off pictures to others, I don't see any reason to keep lots of photos on a phone, when you can easily sync and view pics 'in the cloud.'
I use PhoneClean, a free desktop app, to clear out cache files every now & again. Sometimes it helps clean out a GB or a little more, usually a couple hundred MBs. I also have become a little more dependant on cloud services. Photo Stream, Flickr, iCloud to name a few. I have about 4GB in reserve for any pictures or videos I may record from time to time.
If you are a WhatsApp user I suggest you clear out or clean up the media files from your chats as those add up over time.
iTunes Match is absolutely worth it. It means that I don't have to worry about having 40 GB of music on my phone and if I know I'm going to be somewhere without a data connection, I can temporarily download an album or two and just delete them when I'm done.
The worst mistake I ever made was buying a 16GB iPad 3rd gen. I don't have pics, vids or music stored on it, only apps. I constantly run out of space, so I constantly delete apps. Some the apps are so damn big now. 1.3 GB, 725 MB, etc. I plan on buying my kids iPad minis for Christmas. They will definitely be 32 GB.
iTunes Match for 25 a year has helped me and my wife. We share and Apple ID so all out music is stream able. I also have to use image capture to get my photos off my phone every now any then.
I only install what I really use, if it's games, only install 3 hevay ones that I know I will really play, same with social apps, Backup photos & video every month.
I off load a lot of photos music etc to box and or dropbox, and backup with iCloud.
I've only bought 16 GB iPhones and have had no problems with storage. I don't take a ton of photos to begin with, so I don't use a lot of space there. I have around 30 apps and none of them take up over 1 GB of space (this isn't by choice--those are just the apps I need and want to use). I also only have about 400 songs on my phone--I use streaming services mostly, so that saves space as well. I make it a habit to delete emails and text messages that I don't need, so I'm always running with like 8.5 GB free.
Every iPhone I have owned has been the 16 GB model and every iPad that I have had has been the 32 GB model. I don't put movies on my phone those go on my iPad. Perform a simple use case of what you're doing. I have my music on my phone as well as my iPad though I only have about 1100 songs. I just don't need that much music. Heck those 1100 songs are like 8 days of music. I look at a lot of apps. I cull the useless and the ones I don't use. I stopped flying United and American so guess what? Those apps are gone. If an app makes it to my last page ad still doesn't get used, it's gone. I stopped playing certain games, those apps are gone. I don't try to load every movie on my iPad, I have 80+ do you think I could get all those on my iPad?
With iOS7 and the auto update feature along with the carriers tiered data plans get the stale apps off your phone. I recently culled apps and reclaimed a gig of storage back. BTW I usually have 3+ GB available at all times
I actually downsized to a 32GB this time. I use iTunes Match and only started off with my 3 favorite playlists. the rest of my 40GB of music is available anytime I want to listen. Flickr now has automatic upload. I dont play games on my phone. I used Dropbox, Box, Files. Everything is saved in multiple locations in the cloud. I travel for work, listen to my music in my car all day. Its only been a month, but I am staying under my 4GB data plan
Biggest storage problem I had was with the iWork apps. Yes they d/l your work from the cloud so you can do a quick edit but for me they're stuck there. If I delete it from the app, it's gone from the cloud as well. The only solution I found was to delete iWork apps from my phone. (that i paid for and are now free arg!)
Go BIG or go home... 64GB!!! Plus it has the best resale value.
I used to think the same. But 32 is the way to go. After 2 years of the 4S, I was able to sell my wifes 4S 16gb for $280, I got $325 for my 64GB.
The larger phones have higher resale because they are more expensive phones. You do realize your return on the 16gb was +$81 and your return on the 64gb was -$74, right?
This sort of thing is why my next phone will have to have at least 32 GB of storage.
I agree that there needs to be a better way to manage the bloating of apps. I need delete Facebook about every other month to save some space. I don't know if I'm mistaken but didn't apps in previous iOS do a "cleaning" automatically to clear that bloating? Anyone?
I've been using all of the suggestions Rene has suggested since the days of my iPhone 3G. I only put a choice selection of have to have music. I too get rid of received message media and emails. Not really a mobile gamer. Most of the biggest apps I use are reference based (like Audubon apps).
My biggest struggle with space management has been app "bloating"... The only way to clear this up is to delete the app, then re-install - frustrating. A few apps are great enough to offer a feature to clear the app's cache, but too many apps act like bloating isn't an issue.
I agree that there needs to be a better way to manage the bloating of apps. I need delete Facebook about every other month to save some space. I don't know if I'm mistaken but didn't apps in previous iOS do a "cleaning" automatically to clear that bloating? Anyone?
I don't know if any apps perform such auto maintenance, but that would be outstanding. Even having the opportunity to schedule routine cleaning (like with Apple's Mail app) would be a nice step in the right direction. As far as I know, this has been a persistent issue... It makes me wonder why Apple hasn't addressed this sooner. Would such a thing be a battery killer if every app on your iOS device decided to dump the trash simultaneously once every day / week / month?
With almost all data plans capped or "unlimited" with fine print caps, I don't understand all you people who can live by streaming all your music or constantly accessing your photos via Dropbox. You can save $100 on the upfront hardware by going with a 16 GB device, but you could end up spending more by needing
- a streaming music service (Spotify)
- cloud storage (Dropbox)
- a larger cellular data plan
So I have a 32 GB iPhone, and I load it up.
I've never really had any issues managing a 16GB device. I think a lot of folks get caught up in having their music stored locally but with services like Rdio and Spotify, I rarely ever load my music directly onto my hardware any more. That really helps keeps space available.
Great article. Nice timing too. My $1500 GOLD 16GB iPhone 5s is almost outta space.... :/
I don't do gaming so I'm sure that helps. Attachments that need to be saved are stored on the computer or in the cloud as soon as they're no longer needed on the iPhone. I keep my on-device apps down to only those I actually get a lot of use out of...mostly.
My use case is such that I don't have but minimal opportunities to listen to music, so I keep very few songs on device.
I use iCloud, Skydrive, Google Drive, and need to make a choice for photo cloud storage and access. Photos can take up a lot of my storage. Videos are infrequent and usually quite short, but online storage here would be good too.
You should try using facebook as a cloud for photos. There is a complete guide over at goo.gl/9d8rcY . Try it out! Tell me how it goes
I have a 8 GB iPhone 4 and I wanted to download iOS 7 but I didn't have enough space so I deleted all my music all my texts all my apps and all my pictures and all my emails but I still don't have enough room.
When I connect the iPhone to the iTunes, I see the "Other" takes up most parts of iPhone space. Some people told me the "Other" is iPhone cache and junk files on yahoo answer. And said this app can clear them. http://www.fireebok.com/ilike.html.
But I want to know what the "Other" Space? Help...
The mysterious "Other" space is actually your iPhones' soul........
I think Other is maybe part of the files making up the OS? I noticed when I looked at my phone system info, it only listed about 12 GB as available when I first unboxed my 16GB 5s. So, I think that tells us quite a lot about the iOS memory consumption.
Pictures and videos attached in iMessage is a big one. So I delete pictures and videos as I send and receive them. And if I want to keep something I just save it to my camera roll instead.
The hardest part when I did have a BlackBerry were the apps with memory leaks and slowing the phone with the clock of doom on my old 9700. Had that phone never died I may not be holding the 16GB iPhone I have now.
I manage with games that are smaller and more mobile centric. Other apps are for media streaming such as Netflix and others with a small footprint. I do have apps that are also a bit larger than expected but also when all is said and done, I still have over 2GB free even after music synced and a few photo albums from my Mac
We should have one of these at CrackBerry. Good article!
On CrackBerry the article would read.... "Buy a microSD card!" :)
Totally right, i am using these solutions for my Nexu4.
But Z10 no problem ;)