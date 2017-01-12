Pad & Quill have a new case for the 2016 MacBook Pro. It's slim, it's classy, and it's beautiful.

We love the sleek, classy book-like look of Pad & Quill's cases for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook. The company has just launched a new thin Moleskin style case for the 2016 MacBook Pro called the Cartella Slim, and it is definitely my favorite of their styles.

Pad & Quill is best known for their handmade cases that look like books. That's because they use traditional book binding techniques to design and build their products. Some cases look like leatherbound books, others look like notebooks. The Cartella Slim looks like a notebook, like a really nice executive's notebook – kind of like a Moleskin, but fancier. It's made with a Buckram Linen material (the same material that is used in the Library of congress) that is emulsified to make it extra tough.

The hinge side of the binding ie designed to make it easy to open and close your MacBook Pro without needing special attachments. When closed, the hinge side of your MacBook Pro is protected with book bindery. When open, the book loosens up thanks to a little help from some folds in the case.

The thing I love about the Cartella Slim is how slim it is. It only adds about an eighth of an inch (probably even less) to the thickness and weighs only 13 ounces. Unlike some of Pad & Quills other book cases for the MacBook, this one doesn't have an internal casing to add weight and thickness.

So, how does your MacBook Pro stay in place with no internal case to snap into? Pad & Quill has partnered with 3M to provide sticky strips with a tension fit so that your MacBook Pro is stuck to the binding and won't come off until you want it to. When you want to remove your MacBook Pro from the case, you can pull up on it to remove it from the sticky M3 adhesive.

Honestly, this part does worry me a little. I love how slim it looks, but I would probably need to take my MacBook Pro out of its case a few times per week, so a sticky adhesive that could quickly become, well ... unstuck, could be a problem.

The Cartella Slim for 2016 MacBook Pro is available for the 13-inch and 15-inch models for $89.95 and $99.95 respectively. They both come in Charcoal, Cranberry, or Linen Gray. I can't decide which color I like the best.

You can preorder today from Pad & Quill. The Cartella Slim is expected to ship in February.

