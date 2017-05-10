Ever thought about how cool it would be to be able to code and design your own app? Whether you have an idea in mind or know someone who does and you want to be the one to bring it to life, there is a lot to learn. Like, how do you get started? What language should you pick to code the app? There is a lot to learn, and it can be daunting to get started — but it doesn't have to be.
If you want your app to truly be as successful as possible, you'll need to make sure it works cross-platform. That means you need specialized training in more than one operating system, which means you will have to take multiple courses. What if I told you iMore Digital Offers has the perfect solution?
The Pay What You Want: Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle will teach you everything you need to know about making a fantastic app on multiple platforms! Get your project off the ground, and make your app a reality!
You have three great options to take advantage of this offer:
- Pay what you want (minimum 1$) and if that's less than the average price you'll still get one excellent course!
- Pay more than the average price and you'll get the entire bundle of courses!
- Beat the Leader's price and you have a chance to win a giveaway prize!
The entire bundle of courses could be yours for as low as $15, which would save you hundreds of dollars! Don't miss out on this great offer!
