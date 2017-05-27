Here you'll find a regularly updated stream of Philips Hue product and app news!

The Philips Hue line of smart lighting and lighting accessories are some of the best smart products money can buy. Check here for information and updates on the Hue app and updated and upcoming Hue products.

What's new with Philips Hue?

Philips announced three new lighting products, including a flushmount LED light and two table lamps. The company also plans to offer candelabra style (E14 base) bulbs, bringing the Philips Hue line to 80% of fixtures.

The new lighting products are expected to ship as early as mid-June. Philips has yet to offer pre-orders for the candelabra bulb.

White Ambiance Being Flushmount White Ambiance Wellness Table Lamp White Ambiance Wellner Table Lamp Lumens 900 - 2400 lm 400 - 800 lm 400 - 800 lm Light Temperature 2200 - 6500K 2200 - 6500K 2200 - 6500K Bulb Life 25,000 hrs 25,000 hrs 25,000 hrs Colors More than 50k shades of white More than 50k shades of white More than 50k shades of white Price $199.99 $99.99 $99.99

White Ambiance Being Flushmount - Preorder

White Ambiance Wellness Table Lamp - Preorder

White Ambiance Wellner Table Lamp - Preorder

Philips Hue - Everything you need to know!

Lightbulbs — particularly the Hue line from Philips — are among the first connected-home products people buy. Controlling light with the sound of your voice or a tap of your smartphone is more than just an awesome feeling — it also makes for a great demo! When you're trying to show your friends and family why you just spent a not-insignificant amount of money on lightbulbs, it's nice to be able to clearly show off your new superpower.

Whether you're deciding on your first home automation gizmo, or you just want to add another internet-connected bulb to your automated home, this piece aims to help you better understand the difference between Philips various light bulb offerings.

Illuminate with Lumens

Before we get into the different bulbs, we need to talk about lumens. It used to be when you'd go to the store to buy a light bulb, you'd choose your bulb based on watts. Most of us know — relatively, at least — the brightness of a 60-watt bulb compared to a 100-watt bulb. But watts measure how much energy a bulb uses to produce light, not how bright the light is.

That's where lumens come in! Lumens measure the brightness of a light source and provide a more accurate representation of how much light your bulb can produce. As bulbs become more energy efficient, watts become less relevant — a 10-watt LED bulb could produce some 800 lumens of light!

The U.S. Federal Trad Commission has a handy guide for watt to lumen conversion.

Onto the bulbs!

OK, now that you're well aware of the difference between watts and lumens, let's talk about Philips Hue bulbs!

The bulbs are split up into three main categories:

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance

This is the Philips Hue bulb most people are familiar with — it's the dimmable bulb that can turn all sorts of colors. You can set the mood for a horror movie with deep red lighting, pump up a party with bright blue lighting, or just start your day with a soft white light.

Here's what you need to know:

Lumens 800 lm (60 w equivalent) Light temperature 2000 - 6500K Lifetime 25,000 hours Colors 16 million Price $49.99*





See at Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambiance

The White Ambiance model produces white light in thousands upon thousands of variations. This bulb does not produce colors — only different white color temperatures. It can produce soft orange light, bright blue light, crisp white light, and any shade of white in between.

Here's what you need to know:

Lumens 800 lm (60 w equivalent) Light temperature 2000 - 6500K Lifetime 25,000 hours Colors More than 50k shades of white Price $29.95





See at Amazon

Philips Hue White

The Hue White model is a dimmable bulb that produces a soft white light (2700K).

If you're just looking to control your lighting with your voice or your iPhone and you don't need any extra colors or shades of white, this is the bulb for you!

Here's what you need to know:

Lumens 800 lm (60 w equivalent) Light temperature 2700K Lifetime 25,000 hours Colors N/A Price $14.95





See at Amazon

Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus

The Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus is a strip of multicolor LED lights with a sticky backing. You can peel and stick the 6.6-foot lightstrip on most surfaces to provide illumination and color. Philips Hue Lighstrip Plus can be used as down lighting for cabinets, bias lighting for an entertainment center, or any number of other applications where you want to add a splash of color and light.

Here's what you need to know:

Lumens 600 - 1600 lm Light temperature 2000 - 4000K Lifetime 20,000 hours Colors 16 million Price $89.99

See at Amazon

Questions answered?

If you're left with questions after reading this, please give me a shout! I love talking about home automation — I'd be happy to tackle your inquiry!