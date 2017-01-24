A brand new Pokémon game from the Pokémon Company, pinch me, I must be dreaming.

Pokémon trainers rejoice, a brand new game, Pokémon Duel, has just hit the App Store, and it's developed by none other than The Pokémon Company itself! This isn't a third-party produced game; this is the real deal.

Is it like classic Pokémon?

Not in the slightest, but I say that with joy, not sadness. It's a new mobile experience that brings a fresh take on Pokémon. As described by The Pokémon Company themselves:

"Pokémon Duel is a strategy board game that uses Pokémon figures. Build a deck with your favorite figures and then leap into a League Match! Compete with players from around the world for a chance to enter the top League rankings in League Matches. You'll fight your rivals in real time! Win duels, get all kinds of cool figures and items, and make your deck stronger!"

There appears to be a lot going on in Pokémon Duel and seems like the game mixes elements from a few of different genres of mobile games. The Pokémon Company also gave us a little tease as to what gameplay will be like:

"The rules are simple! The object is to be the first player to get one of your figures to your opponent's goal. How will you get to the goal? You'll need to carefully choose your route! In duels, you and your opponent take turns moving your figures. Set up a strategic formation and attack your opponent, or simply block their path—it's all about tactics! Plan your strategy and defeat your opponents in this game of cat and mouse!"

Pokémon Duel is free to download, but the game will feature in-app purchases. The game will also require a constant internet connection, so watch those data limits!

