How do you evolve the new Tyrogue into the new Hitmontop in Pokémon Go 2? You don't need Hitmonlee- or Hitmonchan-level Kung Fu to figure it out!

Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee have a new sibling in Pokémon Go Gen 2. While it's not named after a famous martial art star like Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan, Hitmontop can still fight with the best of them. And while you can catch it in the wild now, you can also evolve it from the new base-form all Hitmon now share — Tyrogue.

So, how does Tyrogue evolution work?

Hitmonchan and Hitmonlee from Gen 1 have a new base form in Pokémon Go Gen 2. It's named Tyrogue and, if you had Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan before, their Candy has now been merged into a combined Tyrogue Candy. Catch or hatch Tyrogue and have 25 of those Candy, and you can evolve into Hitmontop... or Hitmonlee or Hitmonchan.

Yeah, it's a split evolution and it's complicated. Well, it's not as complicated as evolving Eevee in Umbreon or Espeon but it does have a difficulty level all it's own: It totally depends on the Tyrogue you catch or hatch.

I haven't been able to test this for myself yet, because I haven't managed to get a Tyrogue yet, but several sources on the Internet, from Reddit to Twitter are claiming the trick to evolving Tyrogue into Hitmontop is still an homage to the classic Pokémon games — just a different kind.

If they're correct, then it's Tyrogue's stats (IV) that determine what it evolves into:

Hitmonlee when Attack is the highest stat.

Himonchan when Defense is the highest stat.

Hitmontops when HP is the highest stat.

How to appraise stats in Pokémon Go

You Tyrogue to Hitmontop results?

Before you evolve, evaluate your Tyrogue. If the stat that gets called out — or gets called out first in the event of a really high IV Tyrogue — is HP, you should be good to go for a Hitmontop. But, like any good theory, it's only as solid as its last set of tests. So, if you get a Tyrogue and you evolve, let me know what you get!