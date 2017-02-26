Pikachu is getting a party hat and you can catch 'em celebrating Pokémon Day — starting Feb. 26, 2017!

Pokémon Day is a big event for the Pokémon Co. and this year they're getting Pokémon Go in on the action! So far, they've announced special, limited edition festive Pikachu will be out, about, and available to be caught. Could there be anything else, though?

BREAKING: Pokémon Day Event| Pokémon Go Gen 2!

New: Best evolutions | Evolution Items | Umbreon + Espeon | Hitmontop

Guides: Pokémon Go tips + tricks | Pokémon Go cheats

It's 'Pokémon Day' but it runs from February 26 to March 6? What gives?

Here's what the Pokémon Co. had to say:

Pikachu is ready to lead the Pokémon Day celebration in Pokémon GO. From February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PST to March 6 at 1:00 p.m. PST, any Pikachu you encounter in the wild will be wearing a festive party hat! The Pikachu you catch during that time will keep its party hat forever, so be sure to look for this special Pikachu during its short time in the wild.

And now Pokémon Go has announced as well:

Did you know February 27 is Pokémon Day? We've teamed up with our friends at The Pokémon Company International for their annual celebration of all things Pokémon, and we have a special treat for you this Pokémon Day! From February 26 at 1:00 P.M. PST to March 6 at 1:00 P.M. PST, special Pikachu appearing all over the world will be celebrating Pokémon Day by wearing festive party hats. These special Pikachu will keep their party hats forever, but they can only be found during this limited-time celebration, so make sure to keep an eye out for them as you explore!

Pikachu is ready to celebrate #PokemonDay! From now until 1 p.m. PST on Mar. 6, you can catch this special Pikachu. pic.twitter.com/bs54e7OhlD — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 26, 2017

Break out those official start and end times, would you?

Sure thing:

Starts : Monday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

: Monday, February 26 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET Ends: Monday, March 6 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET

And this event is only Pikachu in a festive hat?

Pokémon Co. says festive hat singular. Pokémon Go says festive hats plural. That could just be Pikachu plural, though. In any event, that's all that's been announced so far.

Didn't Pikachu have a festive hat previously?

Absolutely. Pikachu had a Santa hat before, during, and after the Holiday Event.

Will the Pokémon Day Pikachu (PartyChu?) spawn?

You bet. They won't always show up on Sightings, especially if there are a lot of PokéStops nearby, but if walk within 40 m, Party Hat Pikachu will burst onto the scene.

Does Pokémon Day Pikachu have an increased spawn rate like Holiday Pikachu did? (And yes, thinking medals!)

It doesn't look like it, at least not right now. That's something Pokékon Go can change at any time, though. So, if you're out of medals, here's what any Pikachu can help you with:

Pikachu Fan : Catch 300 Pikachu for gold.

: Catch 300 Pikachu for gold. Rocker: Hatch, catch, or evolve 200 electric-types for gold — including Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu.

Can you track Festive Hat Pikachu?

If you can find a nest or a spawn near a PokéStop, you should be able to track Party Pikachu. I only found them in the wild, but I managed to track many o' Santa Hats.

Tap the Nearby Tab at the bottom right of the screen. Tap the holiday Pokémon you want to track. Tap the Footprints button to start tracking.

Once you get to the PokéStop, Pikachu will spawn and you can catch away!

How to track Pokémon with Nearby and Sightings in Pokémon Go

Can you get Party Pikachu from incense or lures?

Again, holiday Pikachu got drawn out by Incense and Lures so that should mean Party-time Pikachu will as well. Just start your incense as you walk, or drop your Lure on a PokéStop, and cross your fingers for a Pikachu.

Can you get Festive Pikachu from an egg?

Pikachu has been replaced in eggs by baby Pichu, and baby Pichu hasn't been confirmed for a party hat — nor did it get a Santa hat back in December. So, I'd say odds are low. Sadness.

How do I increase my odds of catching Festive Pikachu when I find him?

Pikachu can be notoriously hard to catch. Not Dragonite hard, but certainly not easy. It often has a red target circle, teasing its low catch rate Still, there are things you can do!

Use a Razz Berry. Unlike other bonuses, it's not dependent on you hitting the target. It'll work when you do. Throw a Curve Ball. A successfully thrown Curve Ball has a higher catch rate than a Great Ball and almost as good as an Ultra Ball. If you're going for your first holiday Pikachu, throw Curve Ball with a Great Ball or even Ultra Ball if you have them to spare. The bonuses stack. Go for a Nice, Great, or Excellent throw by nailing the center of the target circle. Again, the bonuses stack.

How to stack bonuses and to catch tough Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Can you get a party hat Raichu? (RaveChu?)

You could catch holiday Raichu the same way you catch holiday Pikachu, but it was rarer and so a lot less likely to spawn. So, Festive Raichu could be the same.

Of course, when you get 50 Pikachu candy, you can also evolve from Pikachu to Raichu. So, if you have 50 Pikachu candy to spare, as soon as you catch a Party Hat Pikachu, you should be able to evolve it into a Party Hat Raichu, presuming the hat once again stays.

Tap on the Pokémon ball icon. Tap on the Holiday Pikachu you want to evolve. Tap on Evolve.

Will there be any other Pokémon Day surprises?

Who knows? If updates come, we'll update with them!

Any Pokémon Day party questions?

If you have any questions about the Pokémon Day event, drop them in the comments below!