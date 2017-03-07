Pokémon Go has started popping up a notice at launch which warns players who've used cheatware they could lose their account if they don't stop asap.

Here's the image, via Reddit, and the text of the warning:

We have detected activity on your account that suggests you or someone accessing your account are using modified client software or unauthorized third party software which accesses Pokémon GO in violation of our Terms of Service. Please be aware that the use of such software can result in the loss of your account. If you have been using such software, we strongly encourage you to stop.

What kind of third-party software violates the Pokémon Go ToS?

Anything and everything that asks for your Pokémon Go login that isn't the official app. That includes the kind of software you download that then wants access to your account so it can automatically display IVs or run scanners for mapping.

What do I do if I'm running those apps?

If you're using any such software, be it from the App Store, Jailbreak, or Google Play Store, this is Pokémon Go's way of telling you to knock it off, or they'll ban you. Basically, they don't want any apps hitting their servers but the official apps, or anyone playing in any way other than within the official app.

Help, I'm not cheating!

If you're getting the warning and don't know why, it's possible you or someone with access to your account downloaded and authorized just such an app a long time ago and then forgot about it. Or that someone is using your account without your permission.

Okay, either way, what do I do?

In either case, you need to make sure nothing and no one is accessing your account that shouldn't be.

Go to Google Security Settings Revoke access to anything even slightly fishy, including IV calculators, trackers, mappers, etc. Change your password, just in case.

The warnings should stop after that.

Any Pokémon Go questions?

If you have any questions about the new popup warning or Pokémon Go in general, drop them in the comments below!