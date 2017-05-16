How do you get the most from Pokémon Go's Adventure Week Event, with increased rock-type spawns, discounted Poké Balls, reduced Buddy walking distance, special hat, and more? With this guide! Pokémon Go is holding a special Adventure Week Event from May 18 to May 25, 2017. It'll feature increased rock-type spawn, which means increased chances to get Omastar, Kabutops, Rhydon, Aerodactyl, Golem, and Tyranitar. Also, Buddy walking distance will be quartered, Poké Balls will be 50% off, and there'll be a special Adventure hat in the store for you to collect. Here's what you need to know! New: Pokémon Go Bans Snipers | Next Pokémon Go Event Hot: Best movesets | Best Power-Ups | Find rares | Catch bonuses Guides: Pokémon Go tips + tricks | Pokémon Go cheats TL;DR: What should you do now, now, now? Walk Snorlax, Chansey (Blissey), Dratini (Dragonite), Larvitar (Tyranitar), Machop (Machamp), and other high-value Pokémon to get evolution and power-up candy 4x faster.

Walk Eevee to get the "friendship" needed to evolve Umbreon and/or Espeon and complete your Gen 2 Pokédex. (If it's similarlily reduced from 10 KM to 2.5 KM.)

Catch Golem, or catch Geodude and Graveler to evolve Golem and complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Onix (and get a Metal Coat evolution item) to evolve Steelix and complete your Gen 2 Pokédex.

Catch Rhydon, or catch Rhyhorn to evolve Rhydon for high CP Gym placement and Snorlax and Blissey countering, and to accumulate candy for Rhyperior in Gen 4.

Catch Omastar, or catch Omanyte to evolve Omastar and complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Kabotops, or catch Kabuto to evolve Kabutops and complete your Gen 1 Pokédex

Catch Aerodactyl to complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Tyranitar, or catch Larvitar and Pupitar to evolve Tyranitar and complete your Gen 2 Pokédex

Catch and evolve any as many rock-types as you need to get gold in the Hiker medal and receive a 1.3x bonus towards catching all future rock types. Also and most importantly: Get out, enjoy, take your family and friends and Have FUN!

What is this Pokémon Go Adventure Week rock-type event of which you speak?

Here's what Pokemon Go announced (emphasis mine): Back in December, we collectively walked past the equivalent distance of Earth to Pluto and now, we're on a journey past the edge of the solar system! As of May 11, the Pokémon GO community has traveled more than 15.8 billion kilometers, and more adventures still await… Pokémon GO was developed for people to easily experience classic Pokémon gameplay on their mobile device and catch Pokémon in the real world. As a result, every day, people around the globe go outside, explore the world around them, make some new memories, and get some exercise along the way. We'd love to honor the memories created so far, and our collective journey yet to come, with the Pokémon GO Adventure Week celebration from 1:00 P.M. PDT on May 18 to 1:00 P.M. PDT on May 25, 2017. To help you stock up for your upcoming adventure, more items will be awarded from every PokéStop you visit, and Poké Balls will be 50% off in the in-game shop. Your Buddy Pokémon is also in the adventuring spirit and will find Candies four times as fast for the duration of the celebration. Whether you're exploring your neighborhood or an exotic new location, make sure to watch for Rock-type Pokémon such as Omanyte, Kabuto, and their Evolutions. Keep an eye out—maybe you'll even spot Aerodactyl! Last but not least, you'll notice an all-new avatar item has been added to your wardrobe—the Explorer's Hat! Once Adventure Week begins, grab your new hat and head out on your journey. We're excited to see where Pokémon GO takes you this week. Document your journey with the Pokémon GO AR camera, post your photos on social media using #PokemonGO! As you embark on your adventures, remember to always be alert and aware of your surroundings when playing Pokémon GO and be respectful of the communities and locations in which you play.

When does the Adventure Week event start and end? Here are the official times: Start: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT

End: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT So, a week of rock-type fun! Do you have to be near rock-type spawns to benefit from the increased rate? We'll have to wait and see. Pokémon Go uses "biomes" to determine what type of Pokémon spawn in which areas. The Valentine's event was frustrating for those outside Porygon or Chansey biomes because spawn rates barely changed. The Water Festival had increased spawns for everyone, everywhere. The grass-type event was, sadly, more like Valentine's than Water Festival. Either way, traveling to an area that has the increased spawns, if one is close by, would be the best solution. Where to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go How do the increased spawns work? Typically, you get spawns or cluster spawns for common Pokémon like Pidgey, Rattata, Sentrat, Hoothoot, etc. For the type events, there's a high probability any or all of those common spawns will be replaced with a rock-type spawn instead, like Geodude, Omanyte, Kabuto, etc. Same with rare spawns. For the duration of the event, if a Chansey, Porygon, or Snorlax would have spawned, there's a good chance it'll be replaced by an Aerodactyl, Golem, Omastar, or Kabutops instead. How to catch rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go Maybe even... Tyranitar? What are the rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has so far introduced the Pokémon first encountered in the Kanto and Johto regions. That means Gen 1 and Gen 2, and includes: Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Onix

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Sudowoodo

Shuckle

Magcargo

Corsola

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar Note: Corsola is a regional Pokémon currently only found around the equator, near water.

Are rock-types actually good for anything in Pokémon Go?

Tyranitar has the highest CP of any non-legendary, non-mythical Pokémon in Gen 1 and Gen 2 and, as such, can sit higher on a Gym than anyone else. (Though its weaknesses take much of the shine off its monster status — especially the double weakness to fighting moves.) Rhydon also reaches above 3000 CP and is a soft-counter for Snorlax and even Blissey. Golem can get close enough to 3000 CP that if Pokémon Go really does start limiting the quantity of same-kind Pokémon you can put on a Gym, it'll make a respectible alternative — if CP ranking doesn't change. Best Pokémon to evolve and power up to win at Gyms in Pokémon Go So, you should use all the Pinap and Razz Berries, right?

BERRY EVERYTHING! At least if you want to make sure you catch, or get even more candy to evolve and power up all the big rock-types. Also sounds like a great time to get gold in the Hiker medal for rock-types, doesn't it? It does indeed! If by some chance you haven't gotten your rock-type Hiker gold yet, you should make sure you get it by the end of the Adventure Week event — and the 1.3x catch bonus it will give you going forward! How to get every medal in Pokémon Go What are the Buddy walking distances for the event? For the entire week, Pokémon Go walking distances have been quartered. And yes, that means you'll earn candy 4x faster! Here are the new distances: 1 KM is now 0.25 KM

2 KM is now 0.5 KM

5 KM is now 1.25 KM Which are the best Pokémon to walk as Buddies during Adventure Week?

FINE! The first set are the Pokémon that dominate Gym battles as either entrenched defenders or elite attackers. In a perfect world, you want as many as possible, with the best movesets possible, powere dup as much as possible. And that takes candy. Walking any of them isn't fast, especially the 5 KM ones, but more is more and faster is faster. Chansey: Blissey is the toughest Pokémon in the game right now, so the more you can evolve and the higher you can power them up, the better. Since Chansey has no nests and is a rare hatch, walking can help you get the candy you need. Snorlax: Snorlax is almost as tough but has no lower, slightly more common form it evolves on. So, you're left with ultra rare spawns or hatches... or walking to get the candy you need. Magikarp: Magikarp no longer hatch so, if you're not near a water biome with frequent spawns, and you want Gyarados to sit on top of Gyms, you'll need to walk. Larvitar: Tyranitar is the new Dragonite, so Larvitar is the new Dratini, only it spawns and hatches far less frequently and has no water biome for you to stake out. That makes walking the only consistent way to get candy. Machop: Machop is the most damaging attacker against several of the most powerful defenders in the game — if you get the right moveset. That means, even though Machop nests, you might need a lot of candy to build your Machamp strike force. Dratini: Dratini hatches are common now and they spawn in water biomes more frequently than ever, but Dragonite is still Dragonite, and if you need candy, you need to walk. Rhyhorn: Rhyhorn nest and they also hatch semi-frequently, but Rhydon is still a powerhouse on Gyms so if you're havin a hard time powering it up, you can walk it off. The second set are Pokémon you may need to evolve to complete your Pokédex. They're the ones that either don't hatch or are rare hatches, are rare spawns, or both. That's why you might want to walk them as a buddy, but only for as long as it takes you to evolve them. Chikorita, so you can evolve Meganium. Cyndaquil, so you can evolve Typhlosion. Totodile, so you can evolve Feraligatr. Mareep, so you can evolve Amphoros. Sunkern, so you can evolve Sun Flora (with a Sun Stone). Togepi, so you can evolve Togetic. Chinchou, so you can evolve Lanturn. Swinhub, so you can evolve Poliswine. Snubbull, so you can evolve Granbull. Teddiursa, so you can evolve Usaring. Houndour, so you can evolve Houndoom. Marill, so you can evolve Azumarill. Hoppip, so you can evolve Jumpluff. Grimer, so you can evolve Muk. Koffing, so you can evolve Weezing. So get walking! How to choose the best Buddy in Pokémon Go Will the 4x buddy walking distance count towards Eevee-lutions for Umbreon and Espeon?