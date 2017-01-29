When will Pokémon Go roll out Gen 2? Babies, new evolutions, new Pokémon and more!

Pokémon Go is getting new Pokémon from the second generation. It starts with Togepi, Pichu, and the other Gen 2 babies the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games, but there's lots more to come. That includes new evolutions — and new split evolutions! — for Gen 1 Pokémon, and all new Gen 2 Pokémon as well. Here's everything you need to know!

Wait. Stop the video and replay that! Gen 2 Pokémon are already here?!

Some of them! From Pokémon Go:

Professor Willow has discovered Togepi and Pichu hatching from Eggs! Starting later today, Trainers will have the opportunity to hatch these and several other Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games. These are the first of more Pokémon coming to Pokémon GO over the next few months. Be sure to use the hashtag #PokemonGO on Twitter to share your experiences as you explore your local neighborhoods with family and friends, walk to hatch these Pokémon from Eggs, and register them to your collection this holiday season. We can't wait to see what Pokémon you've hatched!

Babies! Which ones?

Almost all of them! Here's the deal, though — you have to hatch them from eggs. No catching, no spawns, no lures, no incense. Just. Eggs.

Cleffa (baby Clefairy) in 2 KM eggs.

Igglybuff (baby Jigglypuff) in 2 KM eggs.

Pichu (baby Pikachu) in 5 KM eggs.

Togepi (baby Togetic) in 5 KM eggs.

Magby (baby Magmar) in 10 KM eggs.

Smoochum (baby Jinx) in 10 KM eggs.

Elekid (baby Electobuzz) in 10 KM eggs.

No Tyrogue yet (baby Hitmonchan, Hitmonlee, and Hitmontops), likely due to the mechanics involved in the split evolutions, one of which hasn't been introduced yet, and merging the Hitmon candy.

How to hatch Pichu, Togepi, and more babies in Pokémon Go!

Can Togepi be evolved into Togetic yet?

Sure can! Togetic is the only other Gen 2 Pokémon already in the game and since she can't be hatched from an egg or caught in the wild, evolving Togetic is currently the only way to get her. And yes, that makes Togetic one of the rarest Pokémon in the game right now!

How to evolve Togetic in Pokémon Go

What about new evolutions for Gen 1 Pokémon in Gen 2?

Sun Stone : Evolve Gloom to Bellossum.

: Evolve Gloom to Bellossum. Kings Rock : Evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed, Slowpoke to Slowking

: Evolve Poliwhirl to Politoed, Slowpoke to Slowking Metal Coat : Evolve Onix to Steelix, Scyther to Scizor

: Evolve Onix to Steelix, Scyther to Scizor Dragon Scale : Evolve Seadra to Kingdra

: Evolve Seadra to Kingdra Up Grade: Evolve Porygon to Porygon 2

Here are all the new evolutions expected for Gen 2:

Golbat to Crobat

Gloom to Bellossom (split)

Poliwhirl to Politoed (split)

Eevee to Espeon (split)

Eevee to Umbreon (split)

Slowpoke to Slowking (split)

Onix to Steelix

Scyther to Scizor

Seadra to Kingdra

Porygon to Porygon 2

Chansey to Blissey

So, yeah, start saving that candy and getting those high-stat Pokémon ready to evolve!

Here are all the Pokémon and Candy you need to prepare for Gen 2 evolutions!

Which all-new Pokémon are coming in Gen 2?

There'll be 100 new Pokémon for the Gen 2 Pokédex in Pokémon Go. With the babies and new evolutions for Gen 1 Pokémon, the full list is as follows, including types and max CP (as estimated by GamePress.

Chikorita: Grass (801 Max CP ) Bayleef: Grass (1296 Max CP ) Meganium: Grass (2227 Max CP ) Cyndaquil: Fire (831 Max CP ) Quilava: Fire (1484 Max CP ) Typhlosion: Fire (2686 Max CP ) Totodile: Water (1011 Max CP ) Croconaw: Water (1598 Max CP ) Feraligatr: Water (2721 Max CP ) Sentret: Normal (519 Max CP ) Furret: Normal (1667 Max CP ) Hoothoot: Normal / Flying (640 Max CP ) Noctowl: Normal / Flying (2040 Max CP ) Ledyba: Bug / Flying (663 Max CP ) Ledian: Bug / Flying (1275 Max CP ) Spinarak: Bug / Poison (685 Max CP ) Ariados: Bug / Poison (1636 Max CP ) Crobat: Poison / Flying (2466 Max CP ) Chinchou: Water / Electric (1067 Max CP ) Lanturn: Water / Electric (2077 Max CP ) Pichu: Electric (376 Max CP ) Cleffa: Normal (620 Max CP ) Igglybuff: Normal (512 Max CP ) Togepi: Normal (540 Max CP ) Togetic: Normal / Flying (1543 Max CP ) Natu: Psychic / Flying (925 Max CP ) Xatu: Psychic / Flying (1975 Max CP ) Mareep: Electric (887 Max CP ) Flaaffy: Electric (1402 Max CP ) Ampharos: Electric (2695 Max CP ) Bellossom: Grass (2108 Max CP ) Marill: Water (420 Max CP ) Azumarill: Water (1503 Max CP ) Sudowoodo: Rock (2065 Max CP ) Politoed: Water (2371 Max CP ) Hoppip: Grass / Flying (508 Max CP ) Skiploom: Grass / Flying (882 Max CP ) Jumpluff: Grass / Flying (1553 Max CP ) Aipom: Normal (1188 Max CP ) Sunkern: Grass (316 Max CP ) Sunflora: Grass (2048 Max CP ) Yanma: Bug / Flying (1326 Max CP ) Wooper: Water / Ground (596 Max CP ) Quagsire: Water / Ground (1929 Max CP ) Espeon: Psychic (3000 Max CP ) Umbreon: Dark (2052 Max CP ) Murkrow: Dark / Flying (1392 Max CP ) Slowking: Water / Psychic (2482 Max CP ) Misdreavus: Ghost (1781 Max CP ) Unown: Psychic (1022 Max CP ) Wobbuffet: Psychic (1024 Max CP ) Girafarig: Normal / Psychic (1863 Max CP ) Pineco: Bug (1045 Max CP ) Forretress: Bug Steel (2263 Max CP ) Dunsparce: Normal (1615 Max CP ) Gligar: Ground / Flying (1758 Max CP ) Steelix: Steel / Ground (2439 Max CP ) Snubbull: Normal (1124 Max CP ) Granbull: Normal (2440 Max CP ) Qwilfish: Water / Poison (1910 Max CP ) Scizor: Bug / Steel (2801 Max CP ) Shuckle: Bug / Rock (300 Max CP ) Heracross: Bug / Fighting (2938 Max CP ) Sneasel: Dark / Ice (1868 Max CP ) Teddiursa: Normal (1184 Max CP ) Ursaring: Normal (2760 Max CP ) Slugma: Fire (750 Max CP ) Magcargo: Fire / Rock (1543 Max CP ) Swinub: Ice / Ground (663 Max CP ) Piloswine: Ice / Ground (2284 Max CP ) Corsola: Water / Rock (1214 Max CP ) Remoraid: Water (749 Max CP ) Octillery: Water (2124 Max CP ) Delibird: Ice / Flying (937 Max CP ) Mantine: Water / Flying (2032 Max CP ) Skarmory: Steel / Flying (2032 Max CP ) Houndour: Dark / Fire (1110 Max CP ) Houndoom: Dark / Fire (2529 Max CP ) Kingdra: Water / Dragon (2424 Max CP ) Phanpy: Ground (1175 Max CP ) Donphan: Ground (3022 Max CP ) Porygon2: Normal (2546 Max CP ) Stantler: Normal (1988 Max CP ) Smeargle: Normal (389 Max CP ) Tyrogue: Fighting (404 Max CP ) Hitmontop: Fighting (1905 Max CP ) Smoochum: Ice / Psychic (1230 Max CP ) Elekid: Electric (1073 Max CP ) Magby: Fire (1178 Max CP ) Miltank: Normal (2312 Max CP ) Blissey: Normal (3219 Max CP ) Raikou: Electric (3349 Max CP ) Entei: Fire (3412 Max CP ) Suicune: Water (2823 Max CP ) Larvitar: Rock / Ground (904 Max CP ) Pupitar: Rock / Ground (1608 Max CP ) Tyranitar: Rock / Dark (3670 Max CP ) Lugia: Psychic / Flying (3598 Max CP ) Ho-Oh: Fire / Flying (4650 Max CP ) Celebi: Psychic / Grass (3090 Max CP )

So when are the rest of the Gen 2 Pokémon arriving already?

Here's what Pokémon Go said in December of 2016:

[The Gen 2 babies] are the first of more Pokémon coming to Pokémon GO over the next few months.

That means we should see more by February or, if things go long, by March of 2017. Keep this page bookmarked and we'll let you know more as soon as it's announced — or spawns!

