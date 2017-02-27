What Pokémon from Gen 2 — and Pokémon Candy — should you hoard now to prep for Gen 3 and Gen 4? Here's your list!

Pokémon Gen 2 might just have launched but it's never too early to start preparing for Gen 3... and Gen 4. That's because Gen 3 was more of a departure than a sequel to the beloved franchise. There are a couple of new babies but no new evolution. But that simply sets and even bigger, better, stage for the super-evolutions coming in Gen 4.

Given it took 8 months — albeit a server and stability plagued 8 months! — to get Gen 2, it's possible we won't see Gen 3 until late this year, never mind Gen 4. Either way, if you want to start stacking up high stat (IV) Pokémon and storing up on Candy in anticipation, here are the ones you want!

Which Gen 1 Pokémon get new evolutions in Gen 3 and Gen 4?

Since there are no new evolutions for existing Pokémon in Gen 3, as discussed above, here's the list of Gen 1 Candy you want to collect for Gen 4.

Magnemite to evolve Magneton into Magnazone.

to evolve Magneton into Magnazone. Lickitung to evolve into Lickilicky.

to evolve into Lickilicky. Rhynhorn to evolve into Rhyperior.

to evolve into Rhyperior. Tangela to evolve into Tangrowth.

to evolve into Tangrowth. Elekid to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire.

to evolve Electabuzz into Electivire. Magby to evolve Magmar into Magmortar.

to evolve Magmar into Magmortar. Eevee to evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon (Split).

to evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon (Split). Porygon to evolve Porygon2 into Porygon-Z.

Which Gen 2 Pokémon get new evolutions in Gen 3 and Gen 4?

Again, no Gen 3 evolutions for Gen 2 Pokémon, but here are the Gen 2 Candy you want to stock up on:

Aipom to evolve into Ambipom.

to evolve into Ambipom. Yanma to evolve into Yanmega.

to evolve into Yanmega. Murkrow to evolve into Honchkrow.

to evolve into Honchkrow. Misdreavus to evolve into Mismagius.

to evolve into Mismagius. Gligar to evolve into Gliscor.

to evolve into Gliscor. Sneasel to evolve into Weavile.

to evolve into Weavile. Swinub to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine.

to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine. Togetic to evolve into Togekiss

If Pokémon Gen 3 and Gen 4 work like Gen 2 did, you won't need Candy** to evolve the new babies. You'll need Pokémon Eggs.

What about new Gen 3 and Gen 4 babies?

Because babies, right? You don't have to prepare for them because they'll be new pre-evolutions, not post-evolutions. But, in case you're curious, here are the new Gen 3 babies:

Azurill (baby Marill)

(baby Marill) Wynaut (baby Wobuffet)

And the new Gen 4 babies:

Mime Jr. (baby Mr. Mime)

(baby Mr. Mime) Bonsly (baby Sudowoodo)

(baby Sudowoodo) Mantyke (baby Mantine)

What do you want to see in Pokémon Go Gen 3 and Gen 4?

How Pokémon Go deals with Rhydon — already a 3000+ CP 'mon — evolving into Rhyperior is going to be interesting, isn't it? If you have any idea, or any questions about Gen 3 or Gen 4 in general, drop 'em in the comments below!