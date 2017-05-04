Pokémon Go grass event guide: Get your Tangela, Meganium, and Sunflora FAST!

If you're going out this weekend for the Pokémon Go worldwide bloom Event, here's how to get your Venusaur, Tangela, Maganium, Sunflora, and more! Pokémon Go has just announced a Worldwide Bloom Event where grass-type Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Sunkern, and more will all be spawning at an increased rate. Also, to help you catch your grass-types, Lures will be extended a full six hours all weekend. Here's what you need to know! New: Pokémon Go Grass-type Event | All Pokémon Go Event | Shiny Pokémon Hot: Best Power-Ups | Where to find rares | Catch bonuses Guides: Pokémon Go tips + tricks | Pokémon Go cheats TL;DR: What should you do now, now, now? Catch Venusaur, or catch and evolve Bulbasaur and Ivysaur, to complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Exeggcute to evolve Exeggutor with Solar Beam to take on Blissey (and Vaporeon) in Gyms.

Catch Tangela to complete your Gen 1 Pokédex.

Catch Maganium, or catch or evolve Chikorita and Bayleef to complete your Gen 2 Pokédex.

Catch Sunkern (and get a Sun Stone evolution item) to evolve Sunflora to complete your Gen 2 Pokédex.

Catch and evolve any other Pokémon you might be missing for your Pokédex, and Kanto and Johto medals.

Stock up on Tangela to evolve Tangrowth in Gen 4.

Catch and evolve any as many grass-types as you need to get gold in the Gardener medal and receive a 1.3x bonus towards catching all future grass types. Also and most importantly: Get out, enjoy, take your family and friends and Have FUN! What is this Pokémon Go grass-type event of which you speak?

Here's what Pokemon Go announced: Professor Willow's research into Pokémon habitats around the world has uncovered some interesting findings. His initial reports indicate that we'll see an influx of Grass-type Pokémon sometime this weekend. These Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently starting the afternoon of May 5, but only for a short period of time. We anticipate that Pokémon will return to their normal habitats on May 8, 2017 PDT. Help us contribute to Professor Willow's ongoing research by catching as many Grass-type Pokémon as possible this weekend. While you're out with friends and family, don't forget to document your findings using the Pokémon GO AR camera and share your screenshots on social media using #PokemonGO. And Lures will last for 6 hours? For the entire weekend, but it's not clear if that's Friday to Monday, or just Saturday to Sunday. We'll find out tomorrow. To help you catch your favorite Grass-type Pokémon this weekend, Lure Modules will last for six hours for the entire weekend! pic.twitter.com/LHPbVmZpLV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 4, 2017 When does the grass-type event start and end? Here are the official times: Start: Friday, May 5, 2017 (presumably at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT?)

End: Monday, May 8, 2017 (presumably at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT?) So, a weekend of grass-catching fun! Do you have to be near grasslands or grass spawns to benefit from the increased rate? Probably not! The Valentine's event was frustrating for those outside Porygon or Chansey biomes. The Water Festival, though, corrected for that and made everything more universal. Best guess is that the grass-type event will do the same. What are the grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has so far introduced the Pokémon first encountered in the Kanto and Johto regions. That means Gen 1 and Gen 2, and includes: Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Tangela

Chikorita

Bayleef

Maganium

Bellosom*

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Sunkern

Sunflora* Note: Bellosom and Sunflora don't spawn in the wild, like other Pokémon that require an Evolution Item to evolve. So, even though both are grass-type, you won't be able to catch them, even during this event. You'll need to get Sunkern and Oddish and Gloom, and Sun Stones, so you can evolve Bellosom and Sunflora. So, on the off chance you don't have gold in the Gardener medal...? You should make sure you get it by the end of the grass-type event, and the 1.3x catch bonus it will give you going forward! How do the increased spawns work? Typically, you get spawns or cluster spawns for common Pokémon like Pidgey, Rattata, Sentrat, Hoothoot, etc. For the Grass Event, there's a high probability any or all of those common spawns will be replaced with a grass-type spawn instead, like Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Bellsprout, etc. Same with rare spawns. For the duration of the event, if a Chansey, Porygon, or Snorlax would have spawned, there's a good chance it'll be replaced by a Venusaur, Meganium, or Tangela instead. That's terrific news for people in water climates who have few to no rare grass-types. How do you find Tangela?! If you know areas where the ultra-rare Pokémon usually spawn in your region, stake them out. Better still, if you have a group of friends or even a Facebook group for your city or town, keep in touch so you can crowd-source. Otherwise, all of this still applies: Where to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go How do I catch that Meganium?