Pokémon Go grass event guide: Get your Tangela, Meganium, and Sunflora FAST!

Here's what Pokemon Go announced: Professor Willow's research into Pokémon habitats around the world has uncovered some interesting findings. His initial reports indicate that we'll see an influx of Grass-type Pokémon sometime this weekend. These Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently starting the afternoon of May 5, but only for a short period of time. We anticipate that Pokémon will return to their normal habitats on May 8, 2017 PDT. Help us contribute to Professor Willow's ongoing research by catching as many Grass-type Pokémon as possible this weekend. While you're out with friends and family, don't forget to document your findings using the Pokémon GO AR camera and share your screenshots on social media using #PokemonGO. And Lures will last for 6 hours? For the duration of the event! To help you catch your favorite Grass-type Pokémon this weekend, Lure Modules will last for six hours for the entire weekend! pic.twitter.com/LHPbVmZpLV — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 4, 2017 When does the grass-type event start and end? Here are the official times: Start: Friday, May 5, 2017 (presumably at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT?)

End: Monday, May 8, 2017 (presumably at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT?) For the previous couple of events, Pokémon Go gave specific start and end times. Not so for the grass-type event. Those previous events started and ended at 1 p.m. Pacific Time, so that's the best guess for the one as well. Do you have to be near grasslands or grass spawns to benefit from the increased rate? Reports are mixed. Pokémon Go uses "biomes" to determine what type of Pokémon spawn in which areas. The Valentine's event was frustrating for those outside Porygon or Chansey biomes because spawn rates barely changed. The Water Festival, though, had increased spawns for everyone, everywhere. The grass-type event seems somewhere in between. Most people seem to have significant grass-type spawns but a few do not. It could just be a glitch or it could be intentional. Either way, traveling to an area that has the increased spawns, if one is close by, could be the best solution for now. How do the increased spawns work? Typically, you get spawns or cluster spawns for common Pokémon like Pidgey, Rattata, Sentrat, Hoothoot, etc. For the Grass Event, there's a high probability any or all of those common spawns will be replaced with a grass-type spawn instead, like Bulbasaur, Chikorita, Bellsprout, etc. Same with rare spawns. For the duration of the event, if a Chansey, Porygon, or Snorlax would have spawned, there's a good chance it'll be replaced by a Venusaur, Meganium, or Tangela instead. That's terrific news for people in water climates who have few to no rare grass-types. Nearby is only showing common, non-grass types, what's up? Nearby remains kinda broken, that's what's up. Since grass-type spawns only replace some of the common spawns, not all of them, and Nearby only shows a small amount of spawns attached to the PokéStops in your immediate vicinity, it can look like nothing but Pidgey and Rattata, even if grass-types are everywhere in between. The only thing you can do is get out, look around, and check for grass-types directly. What are the grass-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has so far introduced the Pokémon first encountered in the Kanto and Johto regions. That means Gen 1 and Gen 2, and includes: Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Tangela

Chikorita

Bayleef

Maganium

Bellosom*

Hoppip

Skiploom

Jumpluff

Sunkern

Sunflora* Note: Bellosom and Sunflora don't spawn in the wild, like other Pokémon that require an Evolution Item to evolve. So, even though both are grass-type, you won't be able to catch them, even during this event. You'll need to get Sunkern and Oddish and Gloom, and Sun Stones, so you can evolve Bellosom and Sunflora. Um, are grass-types actually good for anything in Pokémon Go? Absolutely. The two primary uses are as a hard counter to Vaporeon, which can get to over 3000 CP so still sits on a lot of Gyms, and as a soft counter to Blissey. That's both for taking down rival Gyms, and prestiging up your own Gyms. Basically, anything that's "tanky", like Venusaur, is a good counter against Vaporeon and other water-types. Anything that has decent stats and Solar Beam is a good counter against Blissey. That's especially true of Exeggutor. For a more detailed analysis, see The Silph Road. Sounds like a great time to get gold in the Gardener medal for grass-types, doesn't it? It does indeed! If by some chance you haven't gotten your grass-type Gardener gold yet, you should make sure you get it by the end of the grass-type event — and the 1.3x catch bonus it will give you going forward! How do you find Tangela?! Tangela seems to be plentiful in some regions, like parts of Australia. Other places, extremely rare. So, if you know areas where the ultra-rare Pokémon usually spawn in your region, stake them that place out. Better still, if you have a group of friends or even a Facebook group for your city or town, keep in touch so you can crowd-source. Otherwise, all of this still applies: Where to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go How do I catch that Meganium?