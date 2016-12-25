Pokémon Go is offering three holiday event boxes — special, great, and ultra! But should you get one?

Looks like the holiday and New Year event wasn't all Pokémon Go had waiting for us — they've also introduced new holiday event boxes. They're filled with balls, incubators, incense, lures, and more. They're not gift boxes because you have to pay for them, but they are sale boxes, which means there may be some value in getting them. And that prompts the question — are they worth it?

What are the holiday boxes?

Here's how Pokémon Go described them:

This has been an exciting year for Pokémon GO! As we look ahead to 2017, we have one more surprise for you! We will be adding a few limited-time holiday item packs to the Pokémon GO in-game shop at a discounted rate. The morning of December 25 through the afternoon of December 30 (PST), we'll be releasing Special, Great, and Ultra Boxes. Items in these Boxes include Incubators, Incense, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls. From the afternoon of December 30 through the afternoon of January 3 (PST) we'll release Bronze, Silver, and Gold Boxes. Items in these Boxes include Incense, Lure Modules, Lucky Eggs, Poké Balls, and Great Balls.

Which boxes are available now?

From the morning of December 25 to the afternoon of December 30, PT:

Special Box: 250 PC

Great Box: 550 PC

Ultra Box: 1500 PC

From the afternoon of December 30 to the afternoon of January 3, PT:

Bronze Box: 460 PC

Silver Box: 980 PC

Gold Box: 2480 PC

What's in the Special Box for 250 PC?

The Special Box, which is red with a green ribbon, contains:

10x Great Balls

2x Egg Incubators.

You can't normally buy Great Balls, only get them from PokéStops, so that in-and-of-itself may make the box worth the buy. To put it in context, though, normal Poké Balls cost 100 coins for 20, or 5 coins each. Great Balls, based on catch bonus, are worth 1.5 Poké Balls. So, that puts 10 Great Balls at roughly a 75 coin value (if you could buy them, which you can't.).

Egg Incubators normally cost 150 coins each. So that's 300 coins for two.

Doing the math, we get: 75 + 300 = 375.

Special Box gives you 375 coins worth of Great Balls and Incubators for 250 coins.





What's in the Great Box for 550 PC?

The Great Box, which is blue with red ribbon, contains:

20x Great Balls

2x Incense

4x Egg Incubators

Again, you can't normally buy Great Balls, you have to get them from PokéStops, but 20 Poké Ball cost 100 coins. Great Balls, based on catch rate, are worth 1.5 Poké Balls, which makes 20 theoretically worth 150 coins.

Incense costs 80 coins, so two would be 160. Egg Incubators normally cost 150 coins each. So that's 600 coins for four.

Doing the math, we get: 150 + 160 + 600 = 910.

Great Box gives you 910 coins worth of Great Balls, Incense, and Incubators for 550 coins.





What's in the Ultra Box for 1500 PC?

The Ultra Box, which is gold with white ribbon, contains:

20x Ultra Balls

25x Incense

6x Egg Incubators

Like Great Balls, you can't normally buy Ultra Balls, so that alone might make the Ultra Box worth it to you. 20 Poké Balls cost 100 coins. Ultra Balls, based on catch rate, are worth 2.0 Poké Balls, which makes 20 theoretically worth 200 coins.

25 Incense normally costs 1250. Egg Incubators normally cost 150 coins each. So that's 900 coins for six.

Doing the match, we get: 200 + 1250 + 900 = 3350.

Ultra Box gives you 3350 coins worth of Ultra Balls, Incense, and Incubators for 1500 coins.





What are in the Bronze, Silver, and Gold Boxes?

Incense, Lure Modules, Lucky Eggs, Poké Balls, and Great Balls, but we don't yet know the distribution and quantities of each. Check back here on December 30!

So, are any of the boxes worth it?

Yes. Even if you just want extra 3-use Incubators — more than the 1-use Incubators currently being given away for free, once a day — the Special Box will save you 5 coins for two. From there, it's less about Incubators and more about total items. For just 250 coins more than it normally costs for Incense, you get 6 Incubators and 20 Ultra Ball thrown in.

So, if you just want Incubators for less, go for the Special Box.

If you want Incense and Ultra Balls, and some Incubators thrown in, go for the Ultra.

How do you get a Pokémon Go Holiday Box?

Same as you get anything in Pokémon Go — from the Shop!

Tap the Poké Ball button at the bottom center. Tap on Shop. (It looks like a present during the holiday event.) Tap on the Box you want to buy. Tap on Exchange For to make the purchase. Tap on the X button when you're done.

If you don't have enough coins to buy the box, you'll first need to make an in-app purchase to get more coins. That's right, real money for game money for game items. It's how the app economy works!

Can you buy multiple holiday boxes?

Absolutely! Pokémon Go is happy to take as many of your coins as you'll give them.

It's more economical to buy an Ultra Box than a couple of Great Boxes or several Special Boxes, though. But you're in the best position to know your finances.

Help! Storage is full!

Yeah... all those new items take space in your virtual backpack. You can buy more storage if you want to.

Tap the Poké Ball button at the bottom center. Tap on Shop. (It looks like a present during the holiday event.) Tap on Bag Upgrade (scroll down halfway to find it.) Tap on Exchange For. Tap on X to finish.

If you don't want to pay for more storage or your storage is already maxed out, your other option is to ditch items you're currently carrying, including Potions and Revives, to make room for the holiday box items.

Tap the Poké Ball button at the bottom center. Tap on Items on the right. Tap on the trash can to the right of the item you're willing to discard. Tap on the + button to increase the number of items you're willing to discard. Tap Yes to confirm.

I generally dump basic Potions and Revives before I'll dumb more powerful potions and Max Revives. If you're not fighting in many Gym battles, you'll have time to stock back up after the event.

Any holiday gift box questions?

If you've got any questions about gift boxes, or the Pokémon Go holiday event in general, drop them in the comments!