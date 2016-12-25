Free incubators. Hatch babies. Catch starters! It's the Pokémon Go holiday and New Year event!

Pokémon Go has just announced their holiday and New Year events, and if you were hoping for double candy or experience — well, you're not getting that! Sorry! But you are getting free incubators, increased chances to hatch the babies, and increased chances to catch the starters and their evolutions. Here's what you need to know!

SANTAAAA'S COMING! Er. Pokémon Go holiday event is coming!

YES! Elf dance! Here's what the Pokémon Go blog has to say:

As the year draws to a close, we want to give you a great way to celebrate the end of the year with Pokémon GO. For the next couple of weeks, you'll have even more reason to explore the world with your friends and family while you enjoy our year-end event. Don't miss out on an increased chance to hatch a Togepi (and other Pokémon)! Starting the morning of December 25, 2016, and through the afternoon of January 3, 2017 (PST), PokéStops will award one single-use Incubator each day after your first Photo Disc spin. As you visit PokéStops during this time period, there will be a greater chance of finding Eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and several other recently found Pokémon, originally discovered in the Johto region. Special Pikachu wearing festive hats will also be staying around a bit longer! You are more likely to find these limited-edition Pikachu during the time period of this celebration. In addition, from the afternoon of December 30, 2016, through the afternoon of January 8, 2017 (PST), the first partner Pokémon and their Evolutions, originally discovered in the Kanto region, are more likely to be encountered. This means a greater chance to catch Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur, as well as Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, plus Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise! As a way to increase your chance to encounter one of these Pokémon, Lure Modules will also last for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes.

So, two sequential events?

More like two slightly overlapping events!

What's the first one?

December 25 to January 3:

Starts first thing on December, 25, Pacific Time (3 am ET).

One free single-use incubator a day

Higher chance of getting eggs containing a baby Pokémon from Gen 2: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Togepi, Smoochum, Elekid, or Magby.

Higher chance of finding a SANTACHU, A.K.A. Santa hat Pikachu.

And the second one?

December 30 to January 8:

Higher chance of catching a Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise.

Lures will last twice as long, so 60 minutes instead of 30.

So, no Great Birds?

No word on any Great Birds yet, alas.

But you'll update if and when you hear anything?

Absolutely!

What's a "single use" incubator?

The basic incubator everyone gets at the start of the game is "infinite". You can use it over and over again. So, you can hatch as many eggs, one after the other, as you put in it.

The incubators you buy in the store are "three use". You can use them three times and then they disappear. So, you can hatch three eggs, one after the other, with it.

The free incubator being given out for the event is "single use". You can use it once and then it will disappear. So, you can hatch one egg with it.

What do I need to do to prepare?

Nothing, really. You can collect eggs for the single-use incubator but any egg you collect before the event won't have the increased chances of being a baby.

So, just enjoy for now, and get ready for the event to start!