How do you get gold for all the medals in Pokémon Go? Some just take time. Others... take a little bit more. Here's the deal!

Getting to level 40 and completing your Pokédex are just a couple of the tasks you can complete in Pokémon Go. Getting gold in all the medals are another. Some of them are easy to get or just a matter of time. Others... are more of a challenge. While the basic achievement medals don't offer anything by way of rewards, the type medals do. Get gold for one of those and you also get a permanent 1.3x bonus towards catching Pokémon of the same type. Yeah, you want that!

Trending: Hatch Gen 2 babies | Evolve Togetic | Prepare for Gen 2 evolutions

Guides: Pokémon Go tips and tricks | Pokémon Go cheats

How do you get the Pokémon achievement medals?

The Pokémon achievement medals are simple to get but not always easy. Each one is awared for completing a number of specific tasks, but the number and tasks all vary greatly. To get an award, be it bronze, silver, and gold you simply have to reach the required number.

How do you get the Jogger medal in Pokémon Go?

The Jogger medal is straight forward. To get gold, all you have to do is accumulate 1000 KM in the game. It's the same idea as walking buddies for candy or Pokémon eggs to hatch. Stick to around 10 KM/H and log 100 hours.

How do you get the Kanto medal in Pokémon Go?

Kanto is the name of the region in Gen 1 where trainers caught their Pokémon. The Kanto medal represents all the Pokémon you've added to your Pokédex. Add 100 and you get the gold. There are 145 (150 minus the Great Birds, Mew, and Mewtwo) in Gen 1, and Pokémon Go counts the new Johto region babies from Gen 2 towards the Kanto medal as well, so you currently have 151 opportunities, plus regionals, to score.

How do you get the Collector medal in Pokémon Go?

The Collector medal represents the raw number of Pokémon you've caught, regardless of their type. You need 2000 to get the gold but as long as you keep catching, you'll have no problem reach your goal.

How do you get the Collector medal in Pokémon Go?

Also straight forward, you get the Scientist medal by evolving Pokémon. 200 to reach gold. If you're already grinding Pidgey, Caterpie, and Weedle for XP and levels, you should make it in no time.

How do you get the Breeder medal in Pokémon Go?

Hatch 500 Pokémon eggs and you can get a gold medal. It doesn't matter if they're 2 KM, 5 KM, or 10 KM eggs, you just have to hatch them. And that goes back to walking. It's not as bad as it sounds, though. 500 eggs at 2 KM is 1000 KM, at 5 KM is 2500 KM, and at 10 KM is 5000 KM. But you'll likely have a mix that averages out to 5 KM, and you can walk up to 9 at a time.

That works out to about 278 KM if you're always hatching. It just means you can't hold back on those Incubators if you want the medal (and all the Pokémon that hatch along the way.)

How do you get the Backpacker medal in Pokémon Go?

To get the Backpacker gold medal in Pokémon Go all you have to do is visit 2000 PokéStops. What? That's just 20 PokéStops a day for 100 days! If you have any large parks, campuses, or cemeteries nearby — ones with around 10 PokéStops in close proximity — you can do a few loops and get the gold even faster.

How do you get the Battle Girl medal in Pokémon Go?

The Battle Girl medal in Pokémon Go comes, not surprisingly, from battling. Every time you fight in a Gym from a competing team and beat one of their Pokémon, you record a battle. Beat 1000 Pokémon, record 1000 battles, and you get the gold. To put that in perspective, it takes 55 battles to completely take down a level 10 Gym. Do that 18 or 19 times and you'll have your medal.

How do you get the Ace Training medal in Pokémon Go?

The Ace Trainer medal is the equal and opposite of the Battle Girl medal. You get it by training — prestiging — up a Gym owned by your own team. Beat 1000 Pokémon, record 1000 training sessions, and you get the gold. Unlike battling opposing Poke The amount of battles it takes to prestige a Gym to Level 10 varies depending on the relative CP of the Pokémon you're using. But, train a lot and you'll still get the medal.

How do you get the Youngster medal in Pokémon Go?

You get the Youngster medal by catching 300 "tiny" Rattata. It's been estimated that around 12% of Rattata that appraise are "tiny" (I'm at around 11% currently), so that means you have to catch around 2500 Rattata to get it. That's a lot but since Rattata are common, it's not nearly as difficult as the Pikachu or Fisherman/Magikarp medals.

Just catch as many Rattata as you can and you'll get there.

How do you get the Pikachu Fan medal in Pokémon Go?

Who isn't a fan of Pikachu, seriously? Still, getting a gold to show it means catching 300 Pikachu in the wild. Depending on where you live and if you have even occaisional Pikachu nests in your area, that can make it relatively easy... or relatively tough. The holiday event, where Santa Pikachu was spawning at an increased rate, helped make a dent in many medal counts.

Either way, though, you just have to catch 'em all.

How do you get the Fisherman medal in Pokémon Go?

You get the Fisherman gold medal by catching 300 "big" Magikarp. It's been estimated that around 15% of Magikarp that appraise are "big" (I'm at around 18% currently), so that means you'll have to catch about 2,000 Magikarp to get it. Yes, depending on how many you trade in for extra candy, that's enough to evolve 15 to 20 Gyrados (!!).

So, unless you live next to a mega Magikarp spawn, getting gold will be tough.

How do you get the Pokémon type medals?

The Pokémon Go type medals are similar to the achievement medals but for specific types of Pokemon. Getting 10 Pokémon of the same type will earn you a bronze medal for that type, 50 a silver medal, and 200, gold. Unlike the achievement medals, though, the type medals do come with rewards. Namely, catch bonuses!

A bronze medal earns you a x1.1 bonus. Silver medal earns you x1.2. Gold, x1.3. For Pokémon who have two types, you get the average of the medal bonus:

None / None: 1x

None / Bronze: 1.05x

None / Silver: 1.1x

None / Gold: 1.15x

Bronze / Bronze: 1.1x

Bronze / Silver: 1.15x

Bronze / Gold: 1.2x

Silver / Silver: 1.2x

Silver / Gold: 1.25x

Gold / Gold: 1.3x

For the math, see Gamepress.

Since you get the bonus without having to do anything special, like curve your shot, and without having to expend any additional resources, like a Razz Berry or Ultra Ball, the bonus is not only effortless once you get it, but essentially free and infinite. That's a great reason to max out your type medals.

How do you earn medals?

To get a type medal, you need to hatch, catch, or evolve Pokémon of that type. Doing any one of those things gets you a point towards the medal. Evolving can also get you multiple medals. For example, if you hatch a Bulbsaur, you get 1 point towards you grass type medal. Evolve it into an Ivysaur, you get a second point. Evolve Ivysaur to Venusaur, a third point.

What about Pokémon that evolve into different types?

A few Pokémon, though, change types as they evolve. For example, Shelldor and Seel are water types but but their evolutions, Cloyster and Dewgong, are ice types. That means, if you catch or hatch the base Pokémon, you'd get 1 point for your water medal but, when you evolve them, your second point would go to ice type instead.

For Pokémon that have or gain a second type through evolution, you'd get both points when you evolve. For example, Charmelon is a fire type and Magikarp, water. Their evolutions, Charizard and Gyrados, add flying type. So, hatching or catching the base type would get you a fire or water point. Evolving either would get you a second fire or water point plus a flying point.

That might make it sound complicated but it's actually simple: Get more Pokémon of a type, get more medal points for that type. Know what medals you need and then hatch, catch, or evolve to get the gold.

How do you get the Schoolkid Medal for Normal-type Pokémon?

There are so many normal type Pokémon?, and so many common Pokémon like Pidgey and Rattata are normal type, and mass evolving Pidgey to Pidgeotto is a staple of leveling up, that this is one of the easiest medals to get and take to gold.

Hatch:

Igglybuff

Catch:

Pidgey

Rattata

Farfetch'd

Kangaskhan

Tauros

Ditto

Catch or hatch:

Spearow

Meowth

Duduo

Likiitung

Chansey

Eevee

Porygon

Snorlax

Catch or evolve:

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Raticate

Fearow

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Persian

Dodrio

How do you get the Bird Keeper Medal for Flying-type Pokémon?

Like normal type Pokémon?, flying type's abound, including the very common Pidgey, Spearow, and Zubat. Since mass evolving Pidgey to Pidgeotto is a staple of leveling up, so this is also one of the easiest medals to get and take to gold.

Catch:

Pidgey

Farfetch'd

Evovle:

Togetic

Catch or hatch:

Spearow

Zubat

Doduo

Scyther

Aerodactyl

Catch or evolve:

Charizard

Butterfree

Pideotto

Pigeot

Fearow

Golbat

Dodrio

Gyrados

Dragonite

How do you get the Punk Girl Medal for Poison-type Pokémon?

Weedle and Zubat are very common, and evolving Weedle to power-level is just as effective as Pidgey, so poison is another one of the easiest medals to get and take to gold.

Catch or hatch:

Bulbasaur

Weedle

Ekans

Nidoran♀

Nidoran♂

Zubat

Oddish

Venonat

Bellsprout

Tentacool

Grimer

Gastly

Koffing

Catch or evolve:

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Kakuna

Beedril

Arbok

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidorino

Nidoking

Golbat

Gloom

Vileplume

Venomoth

Weepingbell

Victoreebell

Tentacruel

Muk

Haunter

Gengar

Weezing

How do you get the Ruin Maniac Medal for Ground-type Pokémon?

Ground types aren't rare but they aren't as common as some other types. That means, if you're short, you'll need to look for a nest or two to up your numbers.

Catch or hatch:

Sandshew

Diglett

Geodude

Onix

Cubone

Rhyhorn

Catch or evolve:

Sandslash

Nidoqueen

Nidoking

Dugtrio

Graveler

Golem

Marowak

Rhydon

How do you get the Hiker Medal for Rock-type Pokémon?

Like ground types, rock types aren't exactly common. Omanyte, Kabuto, and especially Aerodactyl can be really had to find. Again, nests are your friend.

Catch or hatch:

Geodude

Onix

Rhyhorn

Omanyte

Kabuto

Aerodactyl

Catch or evolve:

Gaveler

Golem

Rhydon

Omastar

Kabutops

How do you get the Bug Catcher Medal for Bug-type Pokémon?

Depending on where you live, bug types can be as common as normal types — and sometimes they can feel even more common! Caterpie and Weedle are also Pidgey-grade staples of mass evolving for levels, so the bug type medal shouldn't be hard to get and max out to gold.

Catch or hatch:

Caterpie

Weedle

Paras

Venonat

Scyther

Pinsir

Catch or evolve:

Metapod

Butterfree

Kakuna

Beedril

Parasetc

Venomoth

How do you get the Hex-Maniac Medal for Ghost-type Pokémon?

There aren't many ghost-types in the game. If you didn't get a chance to stock up during the Halloween event, it could be a challenge to catch enough. Gastly do nest, though, so that's what you want to look for.

Hatch or catch:

Gastly

Catch or evolve:

Haunter

Gengar

How do you get the Kindler Medal for Fire-type Pokémon?

Fire types are most common in dry, hot, arid climates. Growlithe, though, has been easier to find since Pokémon Go upped the spawn rate and diversity following the Halloween event. There are also a ton of nests for fire types, up to and including Magmar, so check them out. (Eevee are common but there's only a one in three chance you'll evolve the fire-type Flareon, so the numbers aren't on your side.)

Hatch:

Magmy

Hatch or catch:

Charmander

Vulpix

Growlithe

Ponyta

Catch or evolve:

Charmeleon

Charizard

Ninetales

Arcanine

Rapidash

Magmar

Flareon

How do you get the Swimmer Medal for Water-type Pokémon?

Water types aren't as common as normal and don't have any high volume mass-evolvers like Pidgey in their midst. Still, there's a wide variety so if you have spawns in your area or can get to some place near a river, lake, or other body of water, you should be able to get it done.

Catch or hatch:

Squirtle

Psyduck

Poliwag

Tentacool

Slowpoke

Seel

Shellder

Krabby

Horsea

Goldeen

Staryu

Magikarp

Lapras

Omanyte

Kabuto

Catch or evolve:

Wartotle

Blastoise

Golduck

Poliwhirl

Tentacruel

Slowbro

Dewgong

Cloyster

Kingler

Seadra

Seaking

Starmie

Gyrados

Vaporeon

Omastar

Kabutops

How do you get the Gardener Medal for Grass-type Pokémon?

Oddish and Paras have been spawning more frequently since Pokémon Go upped the numbers and diversity following the Halloween event. They're your best bet for upping your grass type count.

Catch or hatch:

Bulbasaur

Oddish

Paras

Bellsprout

Exeggcute

Tangela

Catch or evolve:

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Gloom

Vileplume

Parasect

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Exeggutor

How do you get the Rocker Medal for Electric-type Pokémon?

The Pikachu fan medal tops out at 300, which is more than the electric type medal requires. So, if you got that, you got this. If not, the other Pokémon can also help pad your numbers, even if they're not exactly common.

Hatch

Pichu

Elekid

Hatch or catch:

Magnemite

Voltorb

Catch or evolve:

Pikachu

Raichu

Magneton

Electrode

Electabuzz

Jolteon

How do you get the Psychic Medal for Psychic-type Pokémon?

To get Mr. Mime you have to be in the right part of Europe. If so, cheers. If not, you'll need to concentrate on the international psychics, especially Abra, Slowpoke, Drowzee, and Exeggcute. If you can find nests, you can jack up your numbers.

Hatch:

Smoochum

Catch:

Mr. Mime

Hatch or catch:

Abra

Slowpoke

Drowzee

Exeggcute

Catch or evolve:

Kadabra

Alakazam

Slowbro

Hypno

Exeggutor

Starmie

Jynx

How do you get the Fairy Tale Girl Medal for Fairy-type Pokémon?

Fairies ain't easy. Three are babies you can only hatch. One is the evolution of a baby, and that makes it probably the rarest Pokémon in the game right now. One is a region exclusive that's great if you're in the UK but no help at all everywhere else. Two are evolved forms that you either have to evolve or get extremely lucky to see in the wild. That leaves only two for you to target: Wigglypuff and Clefairy. Find their nests.

Hatch:

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Catch:

Mr. Mime

Evolve:

Togetic

Catch or evolve:

Clefairy

Clefable

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

How do you get the Black Belt Medal for Fighting-type Pokémon?

There aren't many fighter types in Pokémon Go, making the Black Belt Medal hard to get. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan can only be hatched from 10KM eggs and are extremely rare in the wild. Poliwrath can't be hatched, is extremely rare in the wild, and requires a ton of Poliwag candy to evolve. That leaves Mankey and Machop as your best fighter bets.

Hatch or catch:

Mankey

Machop

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Catch or evolve:

Primeape

Poliwrath

Machoke

Machamp

How do you get the Depot Agent Medal for Steel-type Pokémon?

There are only two steel-type Pokémon in Gen 1, the least amount for any medal. In other words, catch or hatch as many Magnemite as you can, and evolve as many Magneton as you can.

Hatch or catch:

Magnemite

Catch or evolve:

Magneton

How do you get the Skier Medal for Ice-type Pokémon?

Those technically there are more ice-type Pokémon than steel or dragon, one is a baby that can only be hatched, another is one of the rarest Pokémon in the game, and the others are all evolutions. In other words, there's no easy way to get the Skier Medal, you just need to grind, grind, grind it out. Catch as many Seel and Shellder as you can and evolve the hell out them. Everything else is a bonus.

Hatch

Smoochum

Hatch or catch:

Lapras

Catch or evolve:

Dewgong

Cloyster

Jynx

How do you get the Dragon Tamer Medal for Dragon-type Pokémon?

If you live in an area where there's a major pier or a ton of Magikarp spawns and you get Dratini frequently, then the Dragon Tamer Medal can be yours. Otherwise you're looking at three of the rarest Pokémon in the game. Look for those rare spawns, get as many as you can, and hope for the best. And, hey, in Gen 2 at least you'll be able to evolve Seadra to Kindra for extra Dragon cred.

Hatch or catch:

Dratini

Catch or evolve:

Dragonair

Dragonite

Any Pokémon medal questions?

Any questions about how to get the medals in Pokémon Go? Drop them in the comments below!