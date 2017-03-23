How do you catch shiny yellow Magikarp and shiny red Gyarados in Pokémon Go? Let's find out!

Coinciding with the Pokémon Go Water Festival Event, "shiny" Pokémon are being encountered for the first time. So far it's restricted to shiny Magikarp and shiny Gyarados, but everything has to start somewhere! So, what are shiny Pokémon and how do you catch them? Read on!

Yes, what are Shiny Pokémon?

Simply put, color variants. From Bulbapedia:

A Shiny Pokémon (Japanese: 光るポケモン Shiny Pokémon), previously officially known as alternate coloration or rare coloration (Japanese: 色違い differently colored), and called Color Pokémon in Pokémon Stadium 2, is a specific Pokémon with different coloration to what is usual for its species. It is one of the many differences that a Pokémon can have within its species. The term "Shiny Pokémon" was first created by fans to refer to the sparkling sound effect and animation made at the start of an encounter with one in the games. Eventually, this term fell into official usage in Generation IV, used on promotional material promoting Shiny event Pokémon. The term Shiny Pokémon was first used in-game in Pokémon Black and White in Nimbasa City.

Some variants are obvious, like red Gyarados instead of blue. Others are incredibly subtle.

Which Shiny Pokémon are currently available in Pokémon Go?

Only two so far:

Shiny Magikarp, which is yellow instead of orange.

Shiny Gyarados, which is red instead of blue. (No, not (Product) RED!)

Can you hatch Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Unknown. Since neither Magikarp nor Gyarados can currently be hatched from eggs, and they're currently the only Shiny Pokémon, we'll have to wait until more are released to find out for sure.

But you can catch them, right?

Sure can!

Do Shiny Pokémon show up on Nearby or Sightings?

The Pokémon do but not so much the Shiny. They look normal until you tap on them to engage.

But they look Shiny when you try to catch them?

They absolutely do!

Is a Shiny Pokémon Shiny for everyone?

No! Unlike Ditto, for example, which once determined to be Ditto is then Ditto for everyone, two people can catch the same Magikarp or Gyarados and one can get Shiny while the other does not.

That means it's either determined randomly after capture or there's some local seed number that determines whether or not it's shiny on a per-individual basis.

Do Shiny Pokémon show up in the Pokédex?

Kinda. There'll be a set of new badges on the Pokédex when the iOS app updates this week. Badges will include gender, for those Pokémon that have it, and Shiny, to indicate which variants you've managed to catch.

What about perfect stats (IV)? Do Shiny Pokémon have that?

Nope. Looks like Shiny Pokémon have the same stats (IV) as non-Shiny variants. Which is to say, a range.

Do Shiny Pokémon have any special powers?

They look awesome in Gyms and confer yet another level of bragging rights?

When are more Shiny Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go?

When Pokémon Go announces them!

Seriously, they can do it any time they want to.

If you catch a shiny Magikarp, can it turn into a Shiny Ditto?

It seems not but it may be too soon to tell. It's doesn't look like Shiny Ditto is in the game yet, but that can always change.

OK, fine, just tell me how to catch 'em both!

Same way you catch any other Pokémon: Go out and tap on as many as you can find until you encounter a shiny. Then, do this to stack up the bonuses and make sure you catch that Shiny:

ABC. Always be curving. Once you can nail Curve Ball every time, you'll get a 1.7x bonus every time. Max out your medals. Swimmer medial in this case. It'll give you a 1.05x to 1.3x is automatically applied each time. Consistency counts. Aim for the smallest target you can nail every time. If that's Nice, it's nice. If that's Great or Excellent, even nicer. But better the bonus you get then then one you miss, and that extra 1.3 to 2x also doesn't consumer resources and can make a difference. Razz for real. Use Razz Berries when you need to. Unlike Great or Ultra Balls, you can't miss with a Razz Berry and its 1.5x bonus will last until you hit. Bump them Balls. Use Great and Ultra Balls to maximize your odds. You get an extra 1.5x for a Great Ball and 2x for an Ultra Ball so use them to get those super rare or hard to catch Pokémon.

Any Shiny Pokémon questions?

If you have any questions about Shiny Pokémon, drop them in the comments below!