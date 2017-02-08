What do you need to do for the Pokémon Go Valentine's event? Here's your list!

Pokémon Go has just announced their first major event since New Year's and it's pretty sweet. (Sorry!) From February 8 to February 15, 2017, there'll be extra candy, extra pink Pokémon, and Lures will last six hours.

There's a Pokémon Go Valentine's Day event?

Finally, right? Here's the announcement from Pokémon Go:

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we couldn't think of a sweeter time to double the amount of Candy you'll earn every time you catch, hatch, and transfer Pokémon. Your Buddy Pokémon is also getting into the Valentine's Day spirit and will find Candy twice as fast! Throughout the celebration, you'll notice that Chansey, Clefable, and many other adorable pink Pokémon will be encountered more frequently in the wild. Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Smoochum will also be more likely to hatch from Eggs. And to help you paint your town pink this Valentine's Day, Lure Modules will last for six hours for the entire duration of the event.

When does the Pokémon Go Valentine's event run?

It runs all week. Here are the exact dates and times:

Starts: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Ends: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

Give or take server change and propagation time, of course.

Pokémon Go also sometimes starts early and ends late just to avoid any potential delays. If you're uncertain whether it's started or ended, transfer a common Pokémon like Pidgey and see how many candies you get.

Break down the double candy for me, would you?

Of course! While the Pokémon Go Valentine's even is on, the new candy rates are:

Catch a Pokémon in the wild: 6 candies.

Hatch a Pokémon Egg: 2KM: 10 to 30 candies. 5KM: 20 to 42 candies. -10KM: 32 to 64 candies.

Trade a Pokémon to Professor: 2 candies.

You'll also get candy twice as fast for walking a Buddy Pokémon, so:

1 km Buddies will award candy every 0.5 km.

3 km Buddies will award candy every 1.5 km.

5 km Buddies will award candy every 2.5 km.

Candy is what you need to evolve and power up your Pokémon, so the more the better.

What about "pink" Pokémon becoming more common? Which 'mons are those?

So far, Pokémon Go has announced:

Chansey

Clefable

Other pink Pokémon which could potentially be included are:

Clefairy

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Lickitung

Mr. Mime (EU)

What about the Gen 2 babies?

Gen 2 babies can still only be hatched from Pokémon Eggs, but during the event there'll be a greater likelihood of hatching:

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Smoochum

During the Holiday Event that greater likelihood wasn't huge but it was apparent. So, depending on how many Pokémon Eggs you go through, you'll probably get at least one of each. But you probably won't get five of each.

Six hour Lures. Seriously?

Seriously. The New Year's event was only one hour so six hours, by comparison, seems ridiculous. But don't look a gift Lure in the mouth.

Just drop them at Magikarp spawns near the water and hope for Dratini.

So, should I max out my storage and start mass trading my superfluous 'mons?

Yup, you'll get the 2x trade in bonus for each one. If you have any beloved — or simply amazing — Pokémon you don't want to risk trading in by accident when the binge begins, star them now to avoid mistakes later. Then, as you catch, do all your trades and clear out as much storage as you can so you can go catch more Pokémon, get the 2x catch bonus again, and not have to worry about any annoying "storage full" errors when you're in the think of things.

You can also buy extra Pokémon storage in the Shop if you really want to stock up.

What about items, should I max out my bad too?

You're going to want max PokéBalls to catch max Pokémon during 2x candy time. That means you'll need to either buy bag upgrades if you have the cash, or go on a Gym train-up/take-down spree. That way you can use your best attackers, position your best defenders, and heal everyone up to reduce your potion and revive count, freeing up more space for balls and incubators. (Better to use them then ditch them, right?) Plus, it'll get Gyms out of your system for a while so you can concentrate on candy during the event.

So, if you're going to go for catches, make sure you have room for all the tools you'll need to catch 'em!

Stock up on Pokémon Eggs and Incubators

10 KM Eggs, like Dratini, Snorlax, or Lapras will give you from 32 to 64 candy during the event. That's why you'll want to hit up as many PokéStops as possible to stock up on as many Pokémon Eggs as possible. And then you'll want to stuff them into Incubators and hatch as many as possible.

Yes, Incubators cost money and disappear after three uses, but with eggs offering 2x candies as well, if you were ever going to splurge, now's the time. After all, if you're walking while candy is doubled, you might as well hatch 9 eggs at a time instead of just 1.

So, if you have any extra cash to spend, spend it on Incubators and reap the candy whirlwind.





Should you prioritize 5 KM Buddies?

Normally, walking a Dratini or Togepi isn't very efficient. That's because you need 5 km for every candy, making it a long, long road to the 100 candies you need to evolve a Dragonite or even the 50 you need to get a Togetic.

For the event, though, you'll get 2 candies every 5 km. It's still not speedy, but it's much speedier than usual, and depending how far you travel every day, you could make a dent during the course of the week.

So, figure out what you want to evolve and get ready to make that Pokémon your Buddy! Then top up your current Buddy, so you don't waste your progress, and make the switch!

Will any of this help you get your medals?

There are medals for each type of Pokémon, and as you work your way to silver and gold, you get catch bonuses for those types. If you don't already have one for any of the types of Pokémon that have suddenly become more common during the Valentine's event, now's your time to get them. So, for example, catch all the Clefable's you can to get your Fairy Tale Girl gold!

Getting out and walking to hatch double candy eggs and spinning stops to get more eggs can also push you over the top for Jogger, Breeder, and Backpacker medals.

Same day as the bi-weekly nest migration, coincidence?

Almost certainly. Nest migrations occur on alternate Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET). They're seemingly random, so you never know what you're going to get. Could be Omanyte. Could be Rattata.

if you get nests for the Pokémon you need, or nests that are just plain cool, hit them as often as you can during the event.

Pokémon Go is crushing my battery lately, any help there?

The last update was brutal for me as well. iPhones were designed to last roughly 8-10 hours while browsing the web or checking email. They weren't designed to last that long while keeping the screen on constantly with GPS and data running. (And it looks like they're now running off the audio API, Facebook style, which should be a big no no...)

But, who wants to run out of juice when 2x candy bonuses are falling out of the clouds?

So, if you're going to be out long, and you're going to be out late, you're going to want a battery case or, better still, a portable power pack. That way you can stay charged while you go, twice, three times, even four times longer than normal!

My current favorite is the mophie Power station, because it has two charging ports and tons of capacity.

Dude, it's freezing cold outside, how do you play?

I live in Montreal, Canada, so I feel you. Or I would if I wasn't too frozen to feel. First, if you're going out, go out with friends and family. Valentine's Day is a time for couples, sure, but it's also a great time for everyone you care about. Not only is outdoor gaming safer, especially at night, it's considerably more fun.

Then, once you're out, here's what you do:

Any Pokémon Go Valentine's event questions?

If you have any questions about Pokémon Go or the Valentine's event, drop them in the comments below.