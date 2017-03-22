The Pokémon Go Water Festival Event is here and this is everything you need to know to get Lapras, Gyarados, Dragonite, Feraligatr, and more!

Pokémon Go has just announced a Water Festival in honor of World Water Day and various other international water conservation and awareness events. With it, you'll be getting increased water-type spawns for a week, including Lapras, Magikarp and Gyarados, and even the Dratini and Dragonaire you need to evolve and power up Dragonite. Oh, and a Magikarp hat! (Seriously!)

What is this Pokémon Go Water Festival Event of which you speak?

Here's what Pokemon Go announced:

Get ready to make some waves in Pokémon GO! There's a global Water Festival in progress, and Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and friends are looking forward to celebrating with you! Starting today at 1 P.M. PDT, you'll be more likely to encounter Magikarp, Squirtle, Totodile, and their Evolutions all around the world. Additionally, when you're out exploring areas where Water-type Pokémon more commonly appear, you'll have a greater chance to encounter several of the Water-type Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region, and maybe... you might even encounter Lapras. Also, starting later today, you'll notice a new avatar wardrobe item—the Magikarp Hat!

When does it start and end?

It started today, but here are the official times:

Start: March 22, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT

End: March 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT

A week of water fun!

What are the water-type Pokémon of the Johto region?

The Johto region is where the Gen 2 Pokémon were introduced. So, the water-types include:

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Chinchou

Lanturn

Marill

Azumarill

Politoed (Does not spawn, alas)

Wooper

Quagsire

Slowking (Does not spawn, alas)

Qwilfish

Corsola (regional to the tropics)

Remoraid

Octillery

Mantine

Kingdra (does not spawn, alas)

But Magikarp and Lapras is Kanto, so will we see Gen 1 water types as well?

Yes! We've already seen increased Dratini spawn too. Here's the Gen 1 water type list:

Squirtle

Wartotle

Blastoise

Psyduck

Golduck

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Seel

Dewgong

Shellder

Cloyster

Krabby

Kingler

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Staryu

Starmie

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

So, on the off chance you don't have gold in the Swimmer medal...?

You'd have to be in hibernation not to have it by the end of the Water Festival event.

That Fisherman gold medal, though...

Still tough to get! You get the Fisherman gold medal by catching 300 "big" Magikarp. It's been estimated that around 15% of Magikarp that get appraised are "big" (I'm at around 18% currently), so that means you'll have to catch about 2,000 Magikarp to get it. Yes, depending on how many you trade in for extra candy, that's enough to evolve 15 to 20 Gyrados (!!).

This is the best time possible to really go for it, though!

Magikarp Hat! Does that mean a festive hat for Magikarp like Santa Hat or Party Hat Pikachu?

No! It's literally a hat for your trainer's avatar that looks like a Magikarp is eating your head. You get it in the style section. And it's either terrifying or hilarious, depending on your point of view.

But, free!





Dragonite! You said Dragonite! Tell me about Dragonite!

Dragonite evolves from Dragonair, which evolves from Dratini. Both of those typically spawn from water biomes and both seem to have elevated spawn levels right now. So, if you haven't gotten your first Dragonite yet, you're looking for more, or you want candy to power up, get out and get hatching!

Same for Gyarados?

Same! The potential for 400 Magikarp candy has never been greater! Catch, catch, catch!

Do you have to be near water or water spawns to benefit from the increased rate?

Unknown. Hopefully not. The Valentine's event was frustrating for those outside Porygon or Chansey biomes so the Water Festival event would be even worse for people in drier climates if Pokémon Go doesn't take that into account and provide at least some spawns for people everywhere.

Lapras in every backyard?

Let's not lose it, now!

You should use all the Pinab Berry, right?

FIRE EVERYTHING! At least if you want even more candy to evolve and power up Gyarados, Dragonite, Feragatr, and other big water beasts.

What about... Shiny Pokémon?

YES! Shiny (yellow) Magikarp and (red) Gyarados are both live. You won't see the colors on radar but will see them when you engage. If and when you catch them, you'll get the shiny badge for them in the newly updated Pokedex (once the iOS update hits, at least.)

Get Lapras, Gyarados, Dragonite, and Feraigatr, get Swimmer and Fisherman medals... anything else?

Get out, enjoy, take your family and friends, accumulate candy, evolve all the things. Have FUN!

Any Pokémon Go water festival questions?

If you have any questions about the Pokémon Go water festival, drop them in the comments below!