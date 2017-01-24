How do you get started, find and catch Pokémon, evolve and power up for Gyms, get Gen 2, troubleshoot, and more? Here's everything you need to know!

Take location-based gaming, add augmented reality, and mix in characters so beloved they shaped a generation, and what do you get? Pokémon Go! As the name suggests, it takes the Pokémon characters and places them in the real world so you can catch, hatch, and evolve them on the go. Playable on both iOS and Android, alone or with family and friends, it's become a phenomenon — and it remains incredibly fun.

Whether you're just starting, trying to take your training to the next level, or been playing for. a while and looking for new challenges, this is the guide for you! Here's everything you need to know about Pokémon Go!

Trending: Hatch Gen 2 babies | Evolve Togetic | Prepare for Gen 2 evolutions

Guides: Pokémon Go tips and tricks | Pokémon Go cheats

How do you get started with Pokémon Go?

If you're brand new and have never played Pokémon Go before, getting started is easy. All you have to do is create an account. You can use a Pokémon account or you can sign in with a Google Account. If you don't want to share your primary Google Account — including your Gmail, Google Docs, and more — with Pokémon Go, you can create a secondary account exclusively to use with the game.

Once you're done, you create your character, called a "trainer" and customize her or him — at least a little bit — to represent you or any image you want to portray in the Pokémon Go world. Then you can start playing!

Need help getting signed in, suited up, and started with catching Pokémon, using the menu, dropping Incense and Lures, and all the other basics? Here you go:

Pokémon Go Beginner's Guide: How to get started with Pokémon Go!

Okay, hit me: What Pokémon Go tips and tricks do you need to know?

I've been playing Pokémon Go since launch day. I'm currently level 35, have completed my Gen 1 North American Pokédex, and have hatched all the Gen 2 Pokémon babies currently available. Over the last many months, levels, events, and encounters, I've picked up a few tips and tricks that have helped me immensely. It's the stuff I know now that I wish I knew back when I started. Heck, I wish I knew some of it back when I hit level 30!

If you want to take your Pokémon Go play to the next level and learn all about Pokémon nests, catch bonuses, medals, boosting candy and Stardust, super-hatching eggs, stops and streaks, movesets, and more, check this out:

Pokémon Go tips and tricks you need to know!

Are there any Pokémon Go cheats you can count on?

If you can't win, cheat. Hell, cheat anyway. That's how the saying goes. Whether you choose to apply that saying to Pokémon Go is up to you. If you prefer to earn your rewards honestly, through hard work and determination, then stop here stick to the tips and tricks listed out above. Otherwise, if all you want to do is win at all costs, there are some cheats you can try out.

They include precisely measuring stats, sneaking in extra evolutions, powering up beyond the legal limits, boosting Gyms, and getting around the speed lock. You've been warned:

Pokémon Go cheats that really work

Help! Where do you find the rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Before you can catch any 'mons in Pokémon Go, you first have to find them. And that can be easier said then done, especially for rare Pokémon like Snorlax, Dragonite, Lapras, Porygon, Chancey, and Muk. It took a long time for me to complete my Gen 1 North American Pokédex and get all the Gen 2 babies, but Pokémon has made some changes since then and it might just be easier now! That's due to the new Nearby, the restored Sightings, and crowdsourced tools like the nest atlas and Facebook groups. Put it all together, and you have a really good chance of finding all the rare Pokémon you need!

How to find rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Okay, found, now how do you catch the rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go's slogan is "gotta catch 'em all" and that's exactly what a large part of the game play evolves. You travel around, Pokémon pop up all around you, and you try to catch them. All of them. But some Pokémon are considerably harder to catch then others. Sometimes it's because they've got a low catch rate or high flee rate. Sometimes it's their level. Sometimes it's because you're not stacking all the bonuses you could be. And sometimes it's because they're so rare you freak out and forget how to maximize your chances. Whatever the reason, here's how to make sure you catch all the rare Pokémon you come across!

Spoiler: It involves curves, ultras, razz berries, excellents, medals, and more!

How to catch rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go!

Success, now what do you do with all these Pokémon?

When you catch Pokémon in Pokémon Go, you get candy and Stardust that you can use to evolve them and power them up. But which Pokémon should you evolve and power up? That's the question! If you have favorites, especially favorites from your childhood, then by all means, go for those. If you want to evolve the very best Pokémon to use for defending or attacking Gyms, though, then these should be your go-tos.

Best Pokémon to evolve and power up to attack and defend Gyms

What are Pokémon Go events and what do you need to know about them?

One of the ways Pokémon Go tries to bolster activity is with events. Some of the events get splashy announcements and coincide with big public holidays. Others are quieter and more regular.

So far, events have only ever been announced a couple of days in advanced. Still, based on past events we can make some good guesses about future events, and we can also keep track of the behind-the-scenes events that don't get announced.

Pokémon Go Events: Here's what's next!

What about Gen 2 Pokémon? How do you catch them alll?

Pokémon Go has begun to release Gen 2, starting with the ones from the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games... and yes, that means the babies! The bad news is, you can't catch them. The good news is, you can hatch them. You can also evolve baby Togepi into Togetic. More importantly, you can start preparing for even more Gen 2 Pokémon right now!

How to hatch Pichu, Togepi, and Gen 2 babies

How to evolve Togetic

How to prepare for Gen 2 Pokémon evolutions

Bottom line, how do you win Pokémon Go?

A level 40 trainer with a complete Pokédex, every medal at gold, all the candies needed to evolve Gen 2, and maxed out Pokémon on 10 Gyms or more is simply a brand new, Level 1 trainer who never quit. Or so that saying goes. Realistically, though, between official events and the introduction of new Pokémon, it can sometimes be tough to stay motivated and think of cool things to do. Luckily, Pokémon Go provides several ways to "win", and with a little creativity, you can easily make several more all your own!

How to win Pokémon Go: Get to level 40, complete your Pokédex, own Gyms, and more!

Help! Pokémon Go isn't working! How do you fix it?

Pokémon Go is a lot of fun but it's not without its frustrations. Servers go down, Gyms glitch out, PokéStops stop spinning, everything disappears, and the list goes on and on. It happens on your phone and, if you have an Apple Watch, it happens there as well. Troubleshooting isn't always easy but it is possible. If you're experiencing any grief, here's what you can do!

How to fix Pokémon Go problems on your phone

How to fix Pokémon Go problems on your Apple Watch

Any Pokémon Go questions?

We've done our best to cover Pokémon Go from Abra to Zubat — okay, Bulbasaur to Dragonite! — but if there are any questions we didn't answer, drop them in the comments below!