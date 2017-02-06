Poof's pet activity trackers made me more of a helicopter pet parent and I'm thrilled! Poof makes two Bluetooth LE lightweight pet activity trackers, the Pea and the Bean. The devices track and chart your pet's activity, calories, sleep, and rest. It'll also give you feeding recommendations based on your pet's activity. See at Poof I got a chance to meet the folks behind Poof at CES this year and they showed me the Pea and Bean. I was impressed by the small size of both devices. Most pet trackers seem to be made for large dogs, but it was clear these would work for dogs of all sizes! I recently got my hands (paws?) on two Poof Pea pet trackers, so I asked my crack team of pet product reviewers to take them for a spin! Look at 'em innocently laying there without a care in the world … little do they know I'm about to have concrete evidence of their utter laziness. Doggie bootcamp is around the corner! … or at least it would be if they didn't have such powerful puppy dog eyes. Unboxing Poof's Pea pet tracker Poof's Pea pet tracker comes in a little box with the Pea tracker front-and-center peeking through the box. Opening it up reveals quite a little collection of goodies! Along with the Pea tracker itself, you'll find a button battery (CR2032, if you're curious), a metal opening tool, a tag ring, and a collar holster (more on those last two in a moment). The metal opening tool was a nice touch, though have to admit I didn't realize that's what I was supposed to use it for when I first unboxed the Pea. I set about prying open the tracker with my fingernail, and it's not easy that way. See, the Pea has a rubber gasket along the edge to keep things sealed up while your pet's outside rolling around in water, mud, and who knows what else. As I mentioned before, the Poof Pea comes with two options for securing the tracker to your pet. You can either use the tag ring (it snaps around the tracker) to hang the tracker from your pet's collar, or you can use the rubber collar holster (you slip the tracker into it) which lets you slide the tracker onto your pet's collar. The ring is more dangly and potentially noisy. The holster moves around a lot less, but I've seen it slide up and down my pups' collars over time. I chose to use the holster for both of my pups, because they're small dogs. When Henri (gray chihuahua) puts his nose to the ground, his dog tags drag across the floor — I figured he'd rather not have more unfamiliar noise sliding around underneath his chin. Strike a pose! I promised my crack team I'd post some glamour shots of them wearing their Poof Peas, so here's that!

Using the Poof app Your interactions with the Poof tracker happen over Bluetooth LE via the free Poof app. Up to 15 days of data is stored on the Poof tracker, so as long as you sync the tracker with your phone within 15 days, you'll be able to get all your pet's activity data. Free - Download Now Pairing the Pea In order to get data from the Pea and connect it to a specific pet, you'll have to pair the device with your phone. After you've signed up for an account within the app, you'll be asked to add a pet. Simply tap Add pet and fill in all the necessary information (name, photo, gender, breed, etc.) to add 'em! After you've filled out your pet's profile, it's time to add your Poof pet tracker! Just tap Add device and make sure the Poof tracker is nearby. You'll see a screen that says Searching... if you've done everything correctly. From that point on, you'll simply tap the orange sync button in the bottom right corner of the app when you want to sync your pet's activity data. Remember! You'll need to have the Poof tracker nearby to sync, as syncing happens over Bluetooth LE I am both pleased and surprised to say I've yet to have any connectivity issues with the app and the Poof tracker. Every time I've hit the sync button, the device has connected to my phone and shot over all the activity data of my canine companions without fail. Tracking my pets