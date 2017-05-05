Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on an extremely portable 1TB external drive!

Backing up your data is super important, but you may not see the value in it until you've lost it all. Take our word for it, those pictures are important, so are those files you've got saved, and the video of your kid's first steps, all of it. Right now, Amazon Prime members can pick up a 1TB Western Digital My Passport external hard drive for just $45.48, which is about $14 less than its normal going rate. If you aren't already a member of Amazon's Prime service, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial right now to take advantage of this offer.

Having 1TB of data on a portable drive is more than enough for most people. You can hold so much on it, from full-length movies to your entire music collection, all your photos, and even backups of your computer. Some of the other features of the drive include:

Designed for Mac and Time Machine ready

Password protection with hardware encryption

Reimagined design

Trusted drive built with WD reliability

USB 3.0 port; USB 2.0 compatible

While this version is specifically formatted for Mac computers out of the box, you should be able to easily reformat it for use with a Windows machine, as well. At this price, you have very little reason not to pick one up and keep all your data backed up and safe!

