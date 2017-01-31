Are you ready for #ValentinesDay? Because we're sure getting in the lovey-dovey spirit with a new iMore photo contest and giveaway! 💝💞💖💕📷

Use your iPhone to snap a mushy moment with your significant other – or your favourite furry friend! Pets totally count!!! Tag @iMore/@iMoregram and use the hashtag #iMoreRomance on Instagram, Facebook or the forums! Make sure your profile isn't private! 👼🏼💘

Our grand prize winner (or maybe winners!) will walk away with a lil' something from Casetify (maybe you can find the perfect V-Day gift!) and will have their romantic iPhone photos shared across iMore's social media!

So what are you waiting for?! Get in the Valentine's Day spirit and get romantic with iMore's latest photo contest!