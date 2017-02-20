Gather round kids, and I'll tell you a tale of a time before text messaging was so ubiquitous, a time where a phone call was so easy, it only took one button… and man it could be annoying. Not the tech, the people.
I'm Michael Fisher, AKA MrMobile, and I relived the glory days of flip phones and push-to-talk (so you didn't have to). Join me as I recollect what was great about this feature, what people did to ruin it, and how you too can push a button to awkwardly interrupt your friends and co-workers.
Reader comments
Nextel was great
People decided they don't want to talk to people they want to just send them a text message. I loved PTT.
Loved my Nextel BB. It was AWESOME
PTT was replaced by d-bags who take video calls in public
Posted via the iMore App for Android
Nextel was awesome, especially since my company paid for them.