How can Siri help you this Valentine's Day? Oh so many ways!

Siri is Apple's virtual personal assistant, and just like other recent special occasions, it's now primed to help you get your Valentine's Day done right. There are a number of things you can use Siri for on Valentine's Day. Some are super useful. Some are fun. Some... are just plain mean.

Siri can remind you about anything. Including Valentine's Day and everything that goes along with it. "Hey, Siri, remind me to pick up the rose gold Apple Watch on February 13!" "Hey, Siri, remind me to get wine tomorrow!" Anything you need. Siri can help you get your fine dining on. "Hey, Siri, find the best Italian restaurant!" or "Hey, Siri, make a reservation for two!" Both Maps and OpenTable can help you find the right place and book the perfect table. If movies are your thing, you can figure out what to see and when. "Hey, Siri, what movies are playing nearby?" Prefer music? If you have Apple Music, you can ask for something poignant like, "Hey, Siri, play the best love songs of 2015" (or whatever year you met), or "Play my Valentine's playlist." Sho you right... Have Hue Lights or other HomeKit accessories? "Hey, Siri, turn the lights red, 50%" will paint the room right. "Hey, Siri, turn on the plug" will get the fan going. That way you can heat things up... and keep cool. You can even set up a trigger. "Hey Siri, love time!" Stay in touch and play the tease with romantic messages during the day. "Hey Siri, tell [him/her] soon... soon..." Extra bonus points for using the "Send with Love" screen effect, sending a handwritten message, or sending your heartbeat with Digital Touch. You can even use Invisible Ink to add some mystery to your messages! Want to enjoy that wine or those reservations without having to worry about driving home? "Hey, Siri, call me a Lyft (or an Uber)!" If you want a smile — or a crying smile — ask Siri "What is love?" "Do you believe in love?", "When will I find true love? or if you want your heart broken, "Will you be my Valentine?" You can even tell Siri, "I love you!" Awwwwwww... "Hey Siri, take a selfie" will bring up the camera and point it right at you and your love, so you can not only take a Valentine's selfie, but a couplie, and then share on social or just between yourselves.

Siri is super convenient year-round but there's something extra fun about using Siri for special occasions. If you have any Valentine's ideas all your own, let me know in the comments!