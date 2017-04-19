Razer, famed for all things gaming, has some new headphones coming our way soon that are perfect for iPhone 7 owners everywhere. The latest version of the Hammerhead comes in two flavors; Bluetooth and Lightning.

Since Apple took out the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, Lightning connector headphones haven't exactly been common. Razer has seen the opportunity, and gone for it with both hands.

The Razer Hammerhead for iOS delivers pure audio fidelity thanks to extra-large 10 mm dynamic drivers and a custom-tuned digital-to-analog (DAC) converter. It gives you deeper bass tones and superior acoustic clarity, whether for music, games, or everything in between. Stay fully immersed in the sound with noise-isolating bi-flange ear-tips and be in total control with the in-line remote. With an aluminum body and flat cables, these in-ears are truly made for toughness on the go.

The Hammerhead for iOS also features a Siri button on its inline remote, something not found on the similar Bluetooth powered version of the Hammerhead.

The Lightning powered Hammerhead also comes with its own companion app to help you get the very best experience from your buds.

Tune to a low bass or clear, crisp sound easily with the Hammerhead iOS App. You can select pre-defined EQs or customize one from scratch to suit your liking. The app also allows you to control the earbuds lighting, whether you want it on, off, or breathe. Firmware and future app updates are also delivered through this one-stop companion app.

The only downside right now is no firm window on when you can get them. By contrast, the Bluetooth variant is available now and has mostly the same experience. On a single charge you can expect 8 hours of battery life. The inline remote is fully compatible with iOS, just lacks the Siri button found on the Lightning version.

At the time of writing the Bluetooth Hammerhead is showing as out of stock, but when available they'll cost you $99.99. No price for the Hammerhead for iOS is available at this time.

